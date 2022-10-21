Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is the ‘San Diego Chicken’?
Ted Giannoulas, who plays the "San Diego Chicken," has performed in 50 states, eight countries and over 900 locations.
Motorcyclist Breaks Both Legs in Mission Valley Solo Wreck
A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures in Mission Valley Sunday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his 2022 KTM. He was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Camino del Rio South at about 11:30 a.m. when he missed a bend on the left and collided with the south curb line.
Driver plows into home, severs gas line
An elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle crashed into the garage of a home.
chulavistatoday.com
SDSU, City of San Diego move forward with Mission Valley bridge project over San Diego River
San Diego State University is expected to soon get started on its historical project of building a bridge that crosses over the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area. This project becomes a part of the university's site purchase which is named as SDSU Mission Valley. Councilmember Raul Campillo...
delmartimes.net
Person found dead on hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course
A person was found dead Oct. 18 on a hiking trail near La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course, authorities said. A 911 caller reported seeing the person on the footpath above the northern end of Black’s Beach about 1:20 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency...
Hundreds Left with No Power After SUV Splits Utility Pole in North County
San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Vista were without power Sunday morning due to a vehicle crash. The single-vehicle collision, in the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m., involved an SUV that slammed into a power pole, splitting it in half. The pole landed...
Motorcyclist Dies at Hospital After Head-on Collision Near Ramona
A motorcyclist died Saturday when he crashed into a vehicle near Ramona. The crash was reported about 2 p.m. at 15247 Wildcat Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a car head-on, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The man riding...
Death in Otay Mesa Traffic: Witnesses Spot Pedestrian in Interstate 805 Lanes
A pedestrian died Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of Interstate 805 near Otay Mesa. Witnesses began to call in to the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on I-805 south of Palm Avenue. At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man with black...
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
Fire burns a home near Harbison Canyon
The San Diego Sheriff’s Office said the elderly resident was transported to the hospital, unrelated to the fire. No injuries were reported.
NBC San Diego
Maybe Not Carmegeddon, but La Jolla I-5 Ramp Closure Could Wreak Traffic Havoc
Headed north on Interstate 15 in or through La Jolla early on Friday? Maybe for lunch?. Maybe don't. May be a good day to WFH. Caltrans sent out a revised news release relatively late on Thursday afternoon, warning drivers that maintenance crews would be shutting down the northbound I-5 ramp to La Jolla Parkway starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, expecting it to reopen by 2 p.m.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego's fifth Raising Cane's location will open in Chula Vista
Louisiana-based Raising Canes are poised to open at the Chula Vista Center next year, saving the South Bay’s chicken tender-lover some time and gas. Slated to be the fifth San Diego location upon its March 2023 opening, a Raising Cane's at the Chula Vista Center will save South Bay customers a roughly 20-minute drive to the closest location in Santee. The first San Diego location opened in Santee in 2018, with the second area branch opened in Vista, the third in Mira Mesa, and the fourth in Escondido.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY CLOSES DOG BEACH IN OB AND SILVER STRAND, ISSUES WARNINGS FOR LA JOLLA BEACHES AND MORE DUE TO SEWAGE CONTAMINATION
October 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Monday, October 24, 2022 including closures of some beaches and an advisory for another due to raw sewage from Tijuana that may cause illness. New...
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
'Not ideal': New bicycle lanes coming to La Jolla prompt concern from locals
Plans to restripe two portions of Prospect Street and La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla to include new bicycle lanes drew sharp criticism from avid cyclists and others at the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meeting on Oct. 19.
Rainstorms Over County to Move East on Monday Ahead of Santa Ana Winds
The disturbance that produced showers overnight in San Diego County was predicted to move east on Monday, setting up a period of Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service said. The showers caused traffic tie-ups in the early morning hours Sunday, including a vehicle flipping on state Route 94 in...
San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area
A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
