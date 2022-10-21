ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person found dead on hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course

A person was found dead Oct. 18 on a hiking trail near La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course, authorities said. A 911 caller reported seeing the person on the footpath above the northern end of Black’s Beach about 1:20 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency...
Maybe Not Carmegeddon, but La Jolla I-5 Ramp Closure Could Wreak Traffic Havoc

Headed north on Interstate 15 in or through La Jolla early on Friday? Maybe for lunch?. Maybe don't. May be a good day to WFH. Caltrans sent out a revised news release relatively late on Thursday afternoon, warning drivers that maintenance crews would be shutting down the northbound I-5 ramp to La Jolla Parkway starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, expecting it to reopen by 2 p.m.
San Diego's fifth Raising Cane's location will open in Chula Vista

Louisiana-based Raising Canes are poised to open at the Chula Vista Center next year, saving the South Bay’s chicken tender-lover some time and gas. Slated to be the fifth San Diego location upon its March 2023 opening, a Raising Cane's at the Chula Vista Center will save South Bay customers a roughly 20-minute drive to the closest location in Santee. The first San Diego location opened in Santee in 2018, with the second area branch opened in Vista, the third in Mira Mesa, and the fourth in Escondido.
COUNTY CLOSES DOG BEACH IN OB AND SILVER STRAND, ISSUES WARNINGS FOR LA JOLLA BEACHES AND MORE DUE TO SEWAGE CONTAMINATION

October 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Monday, October 24, 2022 including closures of some beaches and an advisory for another due to raw sewage from Tijuana that may cause illness. New...
San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area

A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
