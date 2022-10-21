ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

Eater

This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes

There is nothing more San Diego than walking into Voltaire Beach House for a cold Red Trolley from Karl Strauss’ Brewing Company while the Padres slam home another victory. Initially opened in 2017 by owners David Schiffman, George Somers, and Mark Huber as an “East-coast inspired beach bar” tailored for the West Coast, the little slice of SoCal has captured the defining qualities the region is known for across the globe. Located just off Voltaire Street in the heart of Ocean Beach, it has become a go-to spot for many seeking out the essence of the southern coast. Even after all this time, the neighborhood destination is paramount for anyone hoping to understand what makes SD food and drink shine like the evening sun.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Halloween Party Turns Violent in College East Neighborhood of San Diego

A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the arm in the College East neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where the residents of the home, four San Diego State University students, were hosting a Halloween party and a group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance, Officer David O'Brien said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Matt Gunderson calls for Resignations at SANDAG

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent audit of SANDAG’s spending reve3aled millions of dollars in funds had been redistributed outside the bounds of original contracts to certain, seemingly favored vendors. Matt Gunderson (R), is running against incumbent Catherin Blakespear for 38th State Senate District. He called for multiple...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Person found dead on hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course

A person was found dead Oct. 18 on a hiking trail near La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course, authorities said. A 911 caller reported seeing the person on the footpath above the northern end of Black’s Beach about 1:20 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 of the Hands-Down Coolest Venues in San Diego to Host a Celebration

Make the Most of Your Next Soiree By Renting One of These Incredible Spaces. When it comes to planning a holiday party or scouting locations for your next soiree, San Diego has it all and then some. From sweeping views of San Diego Bay and downtown to arcade rooms, drag shows and indoor olive groves, this city has a plethora of venue options for an extraordinary celebration. With that said, here’s an inside look at a handful of San Diego’s most unique venues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
SAN DIEGO, CA

