Rory McIlroy fights back tears as he becomes golf’s world No 1 for first time since 2020 after winning CJ Cup
RORY McILROY fought back tears as he returned to the top of golf’s world rankings with a successful defence of the CJ Cup. The Northern Irishman’s one-shot victory in South Carolina saw him become world No 1 again for the first time since July 2020. He stormed past...
Golf Digest
The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2022 CJ Cup
Rory McIlroy has stuck it to Scottie Scheffler the last couple months. First, McIlroy made up six shots on Scheffler in the final round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title in August. Now McIlroy has dethroned Scheffler as the No. 1 player in the world after a seven-birdie, three-bogey final-round 67 to win the CJ Cup in South Carolina and ascend once again as the best player in the game.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm had a spectacular round at CJ Cup that only a handful of pros could pull off
It doesn’t take much more than that to describe Jon Rahm’s second round at the CJ Cup. Rahm scorched Congaree Golf Club with a nine-under-par 62 on Friday that had a number of highlight-reel moments, giving the PGA Tour’s social-media team plenty to put on its Twitter feed. Rahm will share the 36-hole co-lead with Kurt Kitayama after a lone bogey on the finishing hole—the only blemish on a scorecard few players could generate.
Rory McIlroy Has Pocketed $20 Million in His Last 8 Rounds of Golf on the PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy is on one of the hottest streaks of his career. The post Rory McIlroy Has Pocketed $20 Million in His Last 8 Rounds of Golf on the PGA Tour appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy two behind halfway leaders Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama in CJ Cup title defence
Jon Rahm holds a share of the lead at the halfway stage of The CJ Cup in South Carolina, with Rory McIlroy two strokes back as he chases a return to world No 1. Rahm carded 10 birdies and a lone bogey in a brilliant second-round 62 at Congaree Golf Club, lifting him to 11 under and tied at the top of the leaderboard with American Kurt Kitayama.
Golf Digest
Rory creates 'easy' path to World No. 1, K.H. Lee looks to spoil and Jon Rahm's late rally
Rory McIlroy looked less than pleased with how his third round finished up at the CJ Cup. Understandable, given he bogeyed two of his final five holes, including the 17th after suffering a bad break, with his tee shot finding a rough spot in one of Congaree's waste bunkers. The...
Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina
A complete list of the golf equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina:. DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft. Stealth Plus+...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman returns to top of world rankings with CJ Cup win
-17 R McIlroy (NI); -16 K Kitayama (US); -15 KH Lee (Kor); -14 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Rahm (Spa) Selected others:-9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -6 S Lowry (Ire); -2 D Willett (Eng) Rory McIlroy returned to the top of the world rankings for the first time in...
Golf.com
2022 CJ Cup tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina comes to a close Sunday with the final round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 4. Rory McIlroy is looking to keep...
