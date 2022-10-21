Rory McIlroy has stuck it to Scottie Scheffler the last couple months. First, McIlroy made up six shots on Scheffler in the final round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title in August. Now McIlroy has dethroned Scheffler as the No. 1 player in the world after a seven-birdie, three-bogey final-round 67 to win the CJ Cup in South Carolina and ascend once again as the best player in the game.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO