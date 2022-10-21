ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2022 CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy has stuck it to Scottie Scheffler the last couple months. First, McIlroy made up six shots on Scheffler in the final round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title in August. Now McIlroy has dethroned Scheffler as the No. 1 player in the world after a seven-birdie, three-bogey final-round 67 to win the CJ Cup in South Carolina and ascend once again as the best player in the game.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Golf Digest

Jon Rahm had a spectacular round at CJ Cup that only a handful of pros could pull off

It doesn’t take much more than that to describe Jon Rahm’s second round at the CJ Cup. Rahm scorched Congaree Golf Club with a nine-under-par 62 on Friday that had a number of highlight-reel moments, giving the PGA Tour’s social-media team plenty to put on its Twitter feed. Rahm will share the 36-hole co-lead with Kurt Kitayama after a lone bogey on the finishing hole—the only blemish on a scorecard few players could generate.
SkySports

PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy two behind halfway leaders Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama in CJ Cup title defence

Jon Rahm holds a share of the lead at the halfway stage of The CJ Cup in South Carolina, with Rory McIlroy two strokes back as he chases a return to world No 1. Rahm carded 10 birdies and a lone bogey in a brilliant second-round 62 at Congaree Golf Club, lifting him to 11 under and tied at the top of the leaderboard with American Kurt Kitayama.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Golf.com

2022 CJ Cup tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina comes to a close Sunday with the final round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 4. Rory McIlroy is looking to keep...

