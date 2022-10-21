Read full article on original website
Related
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Mike Nesmith Said This One Monkees Deep Cut Was the ‘Most Requested’ During His 2012 Solo Tour
Mike Nesmith revealed that during his 2012 solo tour, his first in 21 years, one deep cut from The Monkees 5th album was the most requested by fans.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Nilsson Wrote for Other Artists
How Harry Nilsson started writing songs was fairly accidental. When he couldn’t remember melodies or lyrics of popular tunes he liked, he just began crafting his own. Born in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York on June 15, 1941, and raised by his mother in NYC before later moving to California with extended family as a teen. Nilsson’s earlier dives into music came in the late 1950s when he became immersed in singing, urged by his uncle’s singing lessons, crooning along to songs by The Everly Brothers and Ray Charles. Prompted by his uncle, who gave him singing lessons, to use his voice for money, Nilsson soon landed a job singing demos by 1962 and began gaining some success as s songwriter thereafter, writing songs early on for Little Richard.
guitar.com
Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
Review: Meghan Trainor’s album is a therapy session for all
Meghan Trainor, “Takin’ It Back” (Epic Records) Meghan Trainor is back with that doo-wop style of music that made her famous, but this time adding a twist to it. Her new album “Takin’ It Back,” isn’t your usual journey of self love, this is a more mature Trainor. Riding the ups and downs we all secretly experience, moments of bursting confidence to self doubt and sadness with a sprinkle of reassuring reality.
talentrecap.com
Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson Perform Outstanding Classical Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert took the audience to an opera when they performed a duet of the classic tune, “Nessun Dorma.” The two also reminisced about their past on American Idol. Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Reflected on Respective American Idol Stints. In the recent episode of The...
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
Want to Keep The Ryan Murphy Marathon Going? Watch ‘9-1-1’s Halloween Episodes
With Netflix dropping Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story and The Watcher this fall, American Horror Story returning for Season 11, and the October release of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Ryan Murphy is running Spooky Season. If you’ve sped through the creator’s latest on-screen horror creations and are looking to keep...
Watch The Beatles’ Brand New ‘Taxman’ Official Music Video
A new music video for The Beatles’ song ‘Taxman’ has been released as part of the upcoming special edition of ‘Revolver’
George Harrison Didn’t Play Any Beatles Songs During His 1968 Jam Session With Bob Dylan and The Band
George Harrison didn't play any Beatles songs during his Thanksgiving jam session with Bob Dylan and The Band.
New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”
This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
SFGate
Robert Gordon, Rockabilly-Revivalist Singer, Dies at 75
Robert Gordon, one of rockabilly’s earliest revivalists and a familiar presence on the 1970s New York City punk rock scene, died Tuesday at the age of 75, his record label confirms to Variety. No cause of death was cited, although his family recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Slipped Disc
Martha Argerich plays Tel Aviv in jeans
Yesterday at 11:00pm Martha Argerich (young at 81) stepped on the stage of the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv to perform Prokofiev Piano Concerto no. 3 with the Israel Philharmonic and their music director Lahav Shani. They were both dressed in jeans as it was the season opening concert of the Jeans subscription series on Thursday nights aimed mainly at the younger generation. Each concert is preceded by a free beer and a jazz performance at the lobby of the hall.
Evanescence’s Amy Lee Reveals Her Dream Film Collaboration
While Evanescence took an extended break from recording, singer Amy Lee set her sights on working on film scores, and during a recent chat with Metal Hammer, the vocalist revealed her dream collaborator when it comes to working on a movie. "I'd do anything to work with Tim Burton," admits...
John Lennon originally sang 'Yellow Submarine' as a sad song, and you won't recognize it
The Beatles' 1966 "Revolver" album gets a reissue, including the original, very different John Lennon version of "Yellow Submarine."
Listen to Unearthed, Mellow “Yellow Submarine” Demo Sung by John Lennon
Earlier this month, Beatles fans got to listen to the band work out the song “Tomorrow Never Knows” from original Revolver takes. Now, the latest unearthed offering from the former Mop Tops comes in the form of a mellow demo of the song “Yellow Submarine,” sung, not by Ringo Starr, but by John Lennon.
Comments / 0