ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love

There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer

Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
AOL Corp

Taylor Swift's Latest Album Includes an Ode to the Revenge Dress

Taylor Swift might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Crown, but the singer may have just debuted the perfect song to underscore the royal drama's upcoming (and controversial) fifth season. That's because the artist's latest album, Midnights, happens to include an homage to revenge dressing—an art perhaps most iconically associated with Princess Diana when the royal all but single-handedly brought the concept of the revenge dress into our cultural lexicon in 1994, with the little black dress seen around the world.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Popculture

Taylor Swift Fans Think 'Midnights' Bonus Song is About Popular Rock Star

Is Taylor Swift's new song about a famous former beau? Since the release of her 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, including an additional seven songs from her album's "3am" edition, Swift's fans are speculating the bonus song "Would've, Could've, Should've" is about her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. She reflects on a previous relationship as a teenager that she expresses regret over in the song. Swift is rumored to have dated Mayer in 2009 and 2010. "Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,'' read a selection of the lyrics. "And I damn sure would've never danced with the devil/ At 19, and the God's honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I'm grown, I'm scared of ghosts."
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Single-Day Album Stream Record: ‘How Did I Get This Lucky’

Midnights is officially a record-breaking album. On Friday, Spotify revealed that Taylor Swift’s new album had become the most-streamed project in a single day in the streaming service’s history. Sharing Spotify’s tweet, Swift wrote, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Though Spotify did not immediately release the official streaming numbers, with the accomplishment, Swift beats out Bad Bunny’s previously held record after Un Verano Sin Ti garnered 183 million streams when it was released in May. (Before Benito, Drake broke the record with 176.8 million for Certified...
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Lets Us Into Her Darkest Dreams On ‘Midnights’

Could you have ever guessed what Taylor Swift’s Midnights would sound like? Since announcing the album in late August, Swift tried out a new rollout strategy: no single, no surprise drop 12 hours later. Instead, it’s been two months of Lynchian TikTok videos unveiling song names and lyric billboards to tide over her increasingly spiraling, clue-hungry fanbase.  Midnights could have been anything. After the bubblegum dream-pop of Lover, Swift veered into the woods for the indie-folk-leaning pair Folklore and Evermore, both released in 2020. Then, she returned to her archives for her Fearless and Red re-records, expanding upon her second...
Bustle

Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey's Midnights Duet Has Divided Fans

Taylor Swift dropped her 10th studio album Midnights at the strike of midnight on Oct. 21. Complete with tracks such as “Anti-Hero” and “Lavender Haze,” the singer’s latest release sent Swifties into overdrive on social media — and the excitement only intensified when Swift surprised fans with an extended 3 a.m. Edition of her newest EP. Among the standout tracks on Midnights is “Snow On The Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey, the only featured artist on the album.
GMA

Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights,' reveals 7 surprise tracks

Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," is finally here -- and mere hours after it dropped fans were treated to a surprise worth staying up late for. At the stroke of 12 last night, Swift released "Midnights" after weeks of building hype, having announced the album at the 2022 MTV VMAs, unveiled the entire track list of 13 songs via a TikTok series called "Midnights Mayhem With Me" and released a trailer for the visual album during an NFL game.
Popculture

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours

Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.

Comments / 0

Community Policy