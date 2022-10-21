Read full article on original website
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Lyrics—and That ‘April 29’ Line—Seem to Recount End of Calvin Harris Romance
Taylor Swift’s DJ ex Calvin Harris wasn’t spared on her Midnights album, it seems. Swift painted a brutal picture of the end of their relationship, suggesting she did indeed leave him for another man with her “April 29” reference. Swift and Harris dated for a little over a year and had a very public relationship.
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer
Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
In Style
Taylor Swift Officially Addressed Those Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors on Her New Album 'Midnights'
Weeks after calling out the "weird rumors" that surround her and Joe Alwyn's relationship, Taylor Swift is officially addressing one piece of gossip in particular on her new album Midnights. On the opening track of her 10th studio album, "Lavender Haze," Swift sings about the engagement buzz that has followed...
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift's Latest Album Includes an Ode to the Revenge Dress
Taylor Swift might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Crown, but the singer may have just debuted the perfect song to underscore the royal drama's upcoming (and controversial) fifth season. That's because the artist's latest album, Midnights, happens to include an homage to revenge dressing—an art perhaps most iconically associated with Princess Diana when the royal all but single-handedly brought the concept of the revenge dress into our cultural lexicon in 1994, with the little black dress seen around the world.
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Popculture
Taylor Swift Fans Think 'Midnights' Bonus Song is About Popular Rock Star
Is Taylor Swift's new song about a famous former beau? Since the release of her 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, including an additional seven songs from her album's "3am" edition, Swift's fans are speculating the bonus song "Would've, Could've, Should've" is about her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. She reflects on a previous relationship as a teenager that she expresses regret over in the song. Swift is rumored to have dated Mayer in 2009 and 2010. "Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,'' read a selection of the lyrics. "And I damn sure would've never danced with the devil/ At 19, and the God's honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I'm grown, I'm scared of ghosts."
Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Single-Day Album Stream Record: ‘How Did I Get This Lucky’
Midnights is officially a record-breaking album. On Friday, Spotify revealed that Taylor Swift’s new album had become the most-streamed project in a single day in the streaming service’s history. Sharing Spotify’s tweet, Swift wrote, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Though Spotify did not immediately release the official streaming numbers, with the accomplishment, Swift beats out Bad Bunny’s previously held record after Un Verano Sin Ti garnered 183 million streams when it was released in May. (Before Benito, Drake broke the record with 176.8 million for Certified...
Taylor Swift Lets Us Into Her Darkest Dreams On ‘Midnights’
Could you have ever guessed what Taylor Swift’s Midnights would sound like? Since announcing the album in late August, Swift tried out a new rollout strategy: no single, no surprise drop 12 hours later. Instead, it’s been two months of Lynchian TikTok videos unveiling song names and lyric billboards to tide over her increasingly spiraling, clue-hungry fanbase. Midnights could have been anything. After the bubblegum dream-pop of Lover, Swift veered into the woods for the indie-folk-leaning pair Folklore and Evermore, both released in 2020. Then, she returned to her archives for her Fearless and Red re-records, expanding upon her second...
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties convinced Taylor Swift used media shaming to write an impactful ‘Midnights’ lyric
Taylor Swift is taking the music industry by storm again with the release of Midnights, a collection of songs that comprise her tenth studio album and are no less potent in getting their message across than all the singer’s back catalog. The purveyor of the greatest bridges in pop...
Bustle
Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey's Midnights Duet Has Divided Fans
Taylor Swift dropped her 10th studio album Midnights at the strike of midnight on Oct. 21. Complete with tracks such as “Anti-Hero” and “Lavender Haze,” the singer’s latest release sent Swifties into overdrive on social media — and the excitement only intensified when Swift surprised fans with an extended 3 a.m. Edition of her newest EP. Among the standout tracks on Midnights is “Snow On The Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey, the only featured artist on the album.
Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights,' reveals 7 surprise tracks
Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," is finally here -- and mere hours after it dropped fans were treated to a surprise worth staying up late for. At the stroke of 12 last night, Swift released "Midnights" after weeks of building hype, having announced the album at the 2022 MTV VMAs, unveiled the entire track list of 13 songs via a TikTok series called "Midnights Mayhem With Me" and released a trailer for the visual album during an NFL game.
Popculture
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours
Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.
In the haze of 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift softens into an expanded sound
On Swift's 10th and most challenging album, she and producer Jack Antonoff push her voice in new directions, rethinking the sonic rhetoric of first-person storytelling and shaking off old habits.
Daily Beast
Taylor Swift’s Brutal John Mayer Diss Track Has Fans Shook: Her ‘Darkest Song’ Ever
Taylor Swift broke the internet—and Spotify—when she released her highly anticipated tenth studio album Midnights on Friday, Oct. 21. And over the last 24 hours, fans have spent every moment dissecting each track as they hunt for Easter eggs to gain more insight into the woman behind the mic.
