Is Taylor Swift's new song about a famous former beau? Since the release of her 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, including an additional seven songs from her album's "3am" edition, Swift's fans are speculating the bonus song "Would've, Could've, Should've" is about her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. She reflects on a previous relationship as a teenager that she expresses regret over in the song. Swift is rumored to have dated Mayer in 2009 and 2010. "Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,'' read a selection of the lyrics. "And I damn sure would've never danced with the devil/ At 19, and the God's honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I'm grown, I'm scared of ghosts."

2 DAYS AGO