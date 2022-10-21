ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football recap for week 9

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the second to last week of the regular season, it was another action-packed Friday night of high school football in the Sacramento region. In FOX40’s game of the week, the West Park Panthers welcomed the Placer Hillmen in a battle of undefeated teams looking to claim first place in the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' game-day roster for Week 7 vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots) on Monday Night Football, where Chicago will look to snap a three-game losing skid. The Bears are 7.5-point road underdogs heading into Monday’s matchup against the Patriots, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Here’s a look at the Bears’ 53-man game-day...
CHICAGO, IL

