Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City
Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
‘Lascivious’ Titian masterpiece set to fetch up to £12m at auction
Painting by 16th-century old master regarded as among greatest achievements of his career
Photographs of 1930s society ladies in costume, as rediscovered in 1990
Madame Yevonde’s experimental pictures showed Lady Milbanke channelling Penthesilea, Diana Mosley as a bored-looking Venus and other dressed-up luminaries of the day
Artist Lucia Koch Turns a Parisian Government Building Into a Gorgeous, Tactile Installation
A government building often isn’t the most inviting of spaces. The Palais d’Iéna, an imposing concrete structure designed by Auguste Perrier, one of France’s leading practitioners of Art Deco, is no exception. Completed in 1939, it was originally planned to house a museum, and is now the home of the Conseil économique social et environnemental, an advisory body. In recent years, the building has been given over for a few days out of the year for artists commissions, and this time, it is hosting an elegant sculptural installation by Lucia Koch. Titled double trouble and on view through October 28, her...
Woman Accidentally Buys “Hideous” Salvador Dali Original at Auction for $4,000 in Viral TikTok
Salvador Dali is one of the most recognizable and celebrated modern artists of all time. A prodigy from a young age, he was known as the face of the surrealist movement and was a verifiable character, not settling for his innate gift for artwork, he constantly pushed the boundaries of expression and created pieces that have been featured in exhibits all over the world.
Paul Allen’s Botticelli to Sell for $40 M. at Christie’s
A Sandro Botticelli painting of the Virgin Mary that was once owned by the late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen will be auctioned Christie’s this November. The house expects that it will fetch more than $40 million, making it one of the most expensive works from Allen’s estate to head to sale. In late August, the auction house made waves when it announced plans to sell $1 billion in art held by Allen. Among the works headed to sale are pieces by Claude Monet, George Seurat, Jasper Johns, and Paul Cézanne. The sale proceeds will go toward philanthropic causes Allen established prior...
King Charles III is an Avid Watercolorist — See 6 of His Iconic Paintings
Queen Elizabeth II may have been an avid horse breeder and corgi enthusiast, but her eldest son, the recently-crowned King Charles III, prefers to spend his time painting. The King’s passion for visual art was cultivated from a young age. He learned to paint under the influence of Robert Waddell, a teacher at Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun, which was his father Prince Philip’s and his alma matter. He was later taught by British artists Edward Seago and John Napper. Additionally, he had access to artworks among the family’s Royal Collection Trust. At 73 years of age, Charles has been painting—primarily landscapes—for nearly 50 years. Here are six paintings of some of his most memorable moments as Prince of Wales. More from ARTnews.comFollowing a $75.3 M. Refurbishment, Scotland's Burrell Collection Is Reopened by King Charles IIIA New Retrospective of Computer Art Forefather Harold Cohen Showcases The Beginnings of Automated ArtArtist Nikita Gale Shines During Frieze WeekBest of ARTnews.comFrom Animals in Formaldehyde to NFTs, Here Are Five of Damien Hirst’s Most Controversial Works to DateEthel Reed, the Early 20th Century's Most Famous Female Poster Artist, Gets a Long-Overdue New York SurveyWhy Thomas Gainsborough’s Iconic 'Blue Boy' Was Once the Most Famous Painting in the World
Major Auction Houses Are Selling Stolen Manuscripts, Qatari Research Group Claims
A Qatari research group said it has stopped the illegal sale of manuscripts at major international auction houses. As a joint effort among historians at the Himaya project and the Qatar National Library, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) stopped the illegal trafficking of manuscripts in the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia, according to a report in the Art Newspaper. One of those manuscripts had reportedly been headed to sale at Sotheby’s before the group intervened. Over the past couple years, the Himaya network has worked with Interpol, the World Customs Organization, and a team based at...
Meet Samuel Hagai, who is shocking the art world with realistic pieces inspired by dreams
Art is a form of expression that we can all understand and enjoy. For many people, art elicits emotions that are difficult to express in words and helps us articulate them nonverbally. From vibrant colors to passionate brush strokes, it’s not difficult to see why someone would want to devote their life to creating artwork that makes people happy and inspires others.
A local’s guide to Antwerp, Belgium: high art, gritty graffiti and great coffee
Antwerp runs on coffee and my favourite haunt is Tartoer, a tucked-away coffee shop near Grote Markt in the old town. It has great homemade cakes and vintage Vespa memorabilia. My other favourite is Coffeebar Zulma in my home neighbourhood of Merksem – it serves the best chocolate cake in Antwerp.
Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship
PARIS — To the casual eye there’s nothing amiss on Rue de la Paix, from the view on the Vendôme column and the elegant sandstone buildings to Cartier’s black marble facade. But this much talked about feature is perhaps the only unchanged element in the jeweler’s...
Pieter Brueghel the Younger review – weighty works from son of revolutionary artist
A man releases a stream of brown excrement as he sits on a window ledge with his naked apple-like buttocks bulging out. Welcome to the world of the common people as painted by the great artistic revolutionary Pieter Bruegel the Elder – but with a twist. The window-shitter, like the man who sticks out his fat belly and bulging codpiece as he dances at a wedding, or the young woman who throws a contemptuous look at a lusty youth, was painted by his son.
Just Stop Oil’s Van Gogh soup stunt is the latest streak of radical art protest by women
“You can get another picture, but you cannot get a life, as they are killing Mrs Pankhurst.” These were the words of Mary Richardson who, on 10 March 1914, walked into London’s National Gallery and slashed, with a meat chopper, Velázquez’s Rokeby Venus (1647–51). Smashing through the glass, she scarred several times Velázquez’s idealised nude in protest of the re-arrest of British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst. Richardson was subsequently sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.
Painting Stolen from New York Gallery Ramiken Crucible’s Group Show During Frieze London
A historic London hotel, known for its distressed walls and overdue restoration, was the scene of artwork theft last week. On October 12, a burglar stole the oil painting Präparat by German artist Sarah Księska from West London’s Averard Hotel. The work was on display as part of a group exhibition the previous night by Lower East Side, New York gallery Ramiken Crucible, coinciding with London’s Frieze art fair. “It was a burglary,” Mike Egan, the gallery’s founder and co-director, told ARTnews. “It wasn’t as if they stole it from the opening.” Egan has strong suspicions about who stole the painting: two German-speaking...
Architect Moshe Safdie: ‘I was antagonistic to postmodernism – and I paid a price’
Once, Moshe Safdie was the future. Then he wasn’t. Now, decades later, it turns out that, after all, he was. In 1967 he realised Habitat at the Montreal Expo, one of the most memorable projects of that decade, a revolutionary model of urban living that didn’t quite catch on. In 2010, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore was completed to his designs, where the world’s longest infinity pool is lifted in a “sky park” 200 metres in the air. Along with the glass-roofed “paradise garden” and the world’s biggest indoor waterfall that he installed in the same city’s Changi airport in 2019, it is an icon of the epoch of the Instagrammable, ultra-spectacular mega-development that at least some of us now inhabit.
