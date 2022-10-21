ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World

China’s Xi Jinping flexes power as Party Congress wraps up

During a week of highly choreographed pageantry, there were few surprises at China's Communist Party meeting. But a few unscripted moments spoke volumes. The World’s China correspondent Rebecca Kanthor has been watching closely.
World

US DOJ charges Chinese agents

US authorities said yesterday that they have charged Chinese nationals in three separate investigations over spying activities in the United States. Host Marco Werman speaks about the cases with former Chinese human rights lawyer Teng Biao, who says that, for Chinese nationals living in the US, surveillance and intimidation by China is a commonplace threat.
World

Fast fashion causing environmental disaster in Chile’s Atacama Desert

The Atacama Desert has, for years, been home to mountains upon mountains of discarded clothing, made in places like China or Bangladesh — passing through Europe, Asia or the US — before arriving in Chile. An estimated 100,000 tons of old clothes have accumulated there, in the backyards of poor, local communities. The World’s Tibisay Zea visited the desert, where a recent fire caused an environmental disaster.
World

Meet Rishi Sunak, the UK’s new prime minister

Former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s new prime minister after being chosen on Monday to lead the governing Conservative Party. He will try to shore up a reeling economy that’s sliding toward recession.
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St up on hopes of rate hikes easing

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as hopes rose that the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and Britain installed its third prime minister this year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney gained. Oil prices declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained after bond prices rose, suggesting some investors expect the Fed to ease off rate hikes as economic activity cools. Traders see weaker U.S. housing prices and other data as support for a “dial back” of Fed plans at its December meeting, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.
World

Britain’s new prime minister strikes a somber note on first day

Ten Downing Street in London has yet another new occupant. Rishi Sunak met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace this morning, making his appointment as Britain's new prime minister official. Sunak will be the fifth leader of the United Kingdom in the last six years. As The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports, Sunak takes over at a challenging time.
World

The fight for the evangelical vote in Brazil

Evangelicals now make up a third of Brazil’s population. And their votes could be decisive in this weekend's tight presidential election. Michael Fox reports from southern Brazil on the role Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, is playing in bringing out evangelical voters.
The Associated Press

Houlihan Lokey Expands Global Capital Markets Group Into Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Andy Cairns has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Middle East and Africa, Capital Markets, based in Dubai. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for building and leading the firm’s Capital Markets business in the region, working alongside senior colleagues to deliver a full spectrum of global capital options to regional clients, and providing access to Middle Eastern capital for clients across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005624/en/ Andy Cairns joins Houlihan Lokey to head Capital Markets in the Middle East and Africa (Photo: Business Wire)
World

Belarusian opera star in the US

Baritone Ilya Silchukov was the lead soloist at the State Opera Bolshoi in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. He lived a privileged and comfortable life in his homeland. But he gave it all up after speaking out against the authoritarian regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The singer tells host Marco Werman how he is restarting his international career from his new home in the US.
World

Drone sightings raise Russian espionage concerns in Norway

A series of drone incidents near critical infrastructure, like oil refineries and airports, in Norway are a growing cause for alarm in the NATO-allied country. Some say they could be part of Russian efforts to spy on the country, and even a tactic of psychological warfare. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to Bruno Oliveira Martins, a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, who says the country has known about the threat posed by drones for years, but has done little to prepare.

