China’s Xi Jinping flexes power as Party Congress wraps up
During a week of highly choreographed pageantry, there were few surprises at China's Communist Party meeting. But a few unscripted moments spoke volumes. The World’s China correspondent Rebecca Kanthor has been watching closely.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
US DOJ charges Chinese agents
US authorities said yesterday that they have charged Chinese nationals in three separate investigations over spying activities in the United States. Host Marco Werman speaks about the cases with former Chinese human rights lawyer Teng Biao, who says that, for Chinese nationals living in the US, surveillance and intimidation by China is a commonplace threat.
Fast fashion causing environmental disaster in Chile’s Atacama Desert
The Atacama Desert has, for years, been home to mountains upon mountains of discarded clothing, made in places like China or Bangladesh — passing through Europe, Asia or the US — before arriving in Chile. An estimated 100,000 tons of old clothes have accumulated there, in the backyards of poor, local communities. The World’s Tibisay Zea visited the desert, where a recent fire caused an environmental disaster.
Meet Rishi Sunak, the UK’s new prime minister
Former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s new prime minister after being chosen on Monday to lead the governing Conservative Party. He will try to shore up a reeling economy that’s sliding toward recession.
Asian stocks follow Wall St up on hopes of rate hikes easing
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as hopes rose that the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and Britain installed its third prime minister this year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney gained. Oil prices declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained after bond prices rose, suggesting some investors expect the Fed to ease off rate hikes as economic activity cools. Traders see weaker U.S. housing prices and other data as support for a “dial back” of Fed plans at its December meeting, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.
Britain’s new prime minister strikes a somber note on first day
Ten Downing Street in London has yet another new occupant. Rishi Sunak met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace this morning, making his appointment as Britain's new prime minister official. Sunak will be the fifth leader of the United Kingdom in the last six years. As The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports, Sunak takes over at a challenging time.
The fight for the evangelical vote in Brazil
Evangelicals now make up a third of Brazil’s population. And their votes could be decisive in this weekend's tight presidential election. Michael Fox reports from southern Brazil on the role Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, is playing in bringing out evangelical voters.
Heathrow says it needs 25,000 more staff; Barclays beats forecasts with £2bn profits – business live
Heathrow warns it could cap passenger numbers on busiest days over Christmas, while banks report bumper profits
Houlihan Lokey Expands Global Capital Markets Group Into Middle East and Africa
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Andy Cairns has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Middle East and Africa, Capital Markets, based in Dubai. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for building and leading the firm’s Capital Markets business in the region, working alongside senior colleagues to deliver a full spectrum of global capital options to regional clients, and providing access to Middle Eastern capital for clients across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005624/en/ Andy Cairns joins Houlihan Lokey to head Capital Markets in the Middle East and Africa (Photo: Business Wire)
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘Heaviest of battles’ ahead in Kherson, says Kyiv
Russians are ‘replenishing, strengthening’ in Kherson says adviser to Zelenskiy; Biden and Sunak reaffirm commitment to Ukraine
Belarusian opera star in the US
Baritone Ilya Silchukov was the lead soloist at the State Opera Bolshoi in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. He lived a privileged and comfortable life in his homeland. But he gave it all up after speaking out against the authoritarian regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The singer tells host Marco Werman how he is restarting his international career from his new home in the US.
Drone sightings raise Russian espionage concerns in Norway
A series of drone incidents near critical infrastructure, like oil refineries and airports, in Norway are a growing cause for alarm in the NATO-allied country. Some say they could be part of Russian efforts to spy on the country, and even a tactic of psychological warfare. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to Bruno Oliveira Martins, a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, who says the country has known about the threat posed by drones for years, but has done little to prepare.
A game of numbers: How air defense systems work and why Ukraine is eager for more protection
Ukraine has received a broad array of military supplies from the US and other allies. Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent plea specifically for additional air defense resources from the West in response to increased air attacks by Russia. To understand Zelenskiy’s emphasis on air defense, it’s important...
