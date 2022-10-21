ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

KRON4 News

East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
UNION CITY, CA
lmcexperience.com

Vaccine mandate to be suspended

Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh has announced in an email that the 4CD constituent group leaders have come up with an updated resolution to suspend the vaccine mandate for students and faculty. This means that both students and faculty will no longer be required to submit a proof of vaccination in order to attend in-person classes for the next semester. This resolution will be brought up in the next governing board discussion and will be effective on Jan. 2, 2023.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned

The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Free Document Shedding On Saturday

If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out. Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

FBI warns of potential fraud related to student loan forgiveness

(BCN) — The San Francisco FBI office said Friday the public should look out for scammers attempting to defraud individuals seeking federal loan forgiveness. With new government aid programs, scammers will see this as an opportunity to defraud new victims, according to Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp. Scammers and fraudsters may say that […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017.   Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities warn that rainbow fentanyl may show up in Halloween treats

BERKELEY -- Halloween is just around the corner and kids are ready to go trick-or-treating. Now, rainbow-colored fentanyl is being pushed into communities across the Bay Area and the U.S. and authorities are sending out a warning to parents.The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should take an extra step and check their kids' candy this year to make sure it's safe.In the past, parents were told to make sure their kids walked in well-lighted areas and to have a safety plan. Now, checking for rainbow fentanyl is being added to that list.Kendra Feeley, a parent talked about trick or treating...
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yahoo!

Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant

A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire torches former Concord restaurant

CONCORD, Calif. - A former restaurant in Concord burst into flames early Friday morning. The blaze erupted around 4 a.m. at a building in the area of Willow Pass Road and Fry Way, triggering a heavy response from firefighters. The fire sparked at what used to be the Imperial Seafood...
CONCORD, CA
awhspitch.com

Creek Park Plaza closure evokes protests from San Anselmo residents

The Marin County Flood and Water District has decided to close off a prominent dining area in the middle of San Anselmo, formally referred to as the Creek Park Plaza. Officials made this decision after declaring the adjacent bridge dangerous for recreational use. Although this decision may seem relatively straightforward,...
SAN ANSELMO, CA

