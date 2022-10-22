11 Movies That Came Out In 2022 To Watch In The 11 Nights Leading Up To Halloween, Starting Tonight

Listen up, because we don't have a lot of time.

All Hallow's Eve is upon us in 10 short days, and I think we're all thinking: "Wasn't it September yesterday?? This year is flying by and I haven't done nearly enough spooky activities!"

But fear not. I have curated the perfect list of this year's best on-theme film releases to watch for the ultimate movie marathon/countdown to Halloween to make sure you make the most of the greatest time of year.

And if my word isn't enough to convince you to watch, I included a tweet about each film that might!

1. Tonight (10/21): Barbarian

the most fucked up thing about Barbarian is that i would probably still leave that airbnb a nice review cause i didn't want to be rude. @davidehrlich 11:00 PM - 16 Sep 2022

2. Tomorrow (10/22): Hocus Pocus 2

On a much lighter note, I watched Hocus Pocus 2 with the gc last night and really enjoyed it. Did not expect it to make me cry at the end.The child actresses at the beginning absolutely nailed all the little gestures and overall behaviour of the adult Sandersons 👍👍👍 @Khanlusa 01:22 PM - 08 Oct 2022

3. Sunday (10/23): Prey

10/15) PREY. I’ve simply gotta give my pal Dan Trachtenberg a robust round of applause for resuscitating the Predator franchise and restoring the chills and thrills of the original. Amber Midthunder is terrific as the young Comanche warrior who faces off against the alien hunter. @JohnGallagherJr 10:37 PM - 15 Oct 2022

4. Monday (10/24): Bodies Bodies Bodies

5. Tuesday (10/25): The Black Phone

Rewatching THE BLACK PHONE and still in awe of Madeline McGraw’s commitment in THAT scene.What a remarkable talent. @bjcolangelo 10:51 PM - 18 Oct 2022

6. Wednesday (10/26): Fall

FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it. @StephenKing 09:23 PM - 17 Oct 2022

7. Thursday (10/27): Orphan: First Kill

8. Friday (10/28): Nope

I just watched NOPE. I loved it. it’s about how certain clouds can have a worse vibe @quakerraina 04:22 AM - 16 Oct 2022

9. Saturday (10/29): Fresh

Sebastian Stan in Fresh made me think that if there ever was an American Psycho remake, I do not see a reason why he shouldn’t be in the running to play Patrick Bateman. https://t.co/VQq3Vtzjsj @CDiddy404 12:50 AM - 17 Oct 2022

10. Sunday (10/30): Pearl

pearl has already become one of my favorite horrors and mia goth thinks maXXXine will be the best of the trilogy, i'm not ready. @MACMlLLR 07:47 PM - 15 Oct 2022

11. Monday (10/31): X

Ti West’s X starring Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, Kid Cudi and Brittany Snow debuts with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. @FilmUpdates 11:59 AM - 15 Mar 2022

Happy Halloween! Comment your favorite spooky 2022 release if I missed it, because now I need my own Halloween watchlist.