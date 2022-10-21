ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for October 21

Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 32

Total cases: 81,064

Total number of deaths: 456

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 39 with 31 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 8 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: low yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is moderate. Public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

At-home test kits available:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations.

At-home test reporting:

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults. All information is confidential. People who require assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 235,690
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 220,631
  • Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 69.1%
  • Booster doses: 135,959

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly encourages residents to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting boosters when eligible. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.

COVID-19 vaccine is approved for everyone age 6 months and older.

Booster doses are approved for everyone age 5 and older.

Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required at all LLCHD vaccination clinics.

Vaccine for children under age 5:

The Health Department provides COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5. The clinics are smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Upcoming clinics - children under age 5 (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations or schedule an appointment):

  • Thursday, October 27, noon to 4 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O”St.
  • Monday, October 31, 8 a.m. to noon, LLCHD

For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites. Several pharmacies are also offering vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

Updated booster doses now approved for children 5 to 11:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved updated booster doses for children age 5 to 11. The updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, provide broader protection. They protect against the variants circulating in the community right now, which weren’t included in the previous vaccines. The updated boosters also increase the body’s immunity against COVID-19.

Children can receive a child-sized dose of the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Upcoming clinics - updated boosters for children 5 to 11 (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged):

  • Wednesdays, starting October 26 (No clinic on November 23) – 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Updated booster doses for everyone 12 and older:

New, updated booster doses are also approved for everyone 12 and older. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and over. People can receive the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series.

Upcoming clinics – updated boosters for 12 and older (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged):

  • Monday, October 24, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wesleyan University, Acklie Hall of Science, 4950 Baldwin Ave.
  • Tuesday, October 25, 4 to 7 p.m., Southeast Community College, Health Sciences Building, 8800 “O” St.
  • Friday, October 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
  • Monday, October 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Local pharmacies are also offering updated boosters by appointment to anyone eligible to receive one. Go to vaccines.gov to find a pharmacy near you.

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Reminds Public to Get Flu Vaccine

National data shows early increase in flu activity. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today reported that an increase in flu cases nationwide could signal an early start to flu season. Flu activity is currently low in Lancaster County, but health officials say it’s important for residents to get vaccinated now and protect themselves and their families against the flu.
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Low Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from mid-yellow to low yellow as several key indicators continue to show improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Names Ryan Wieber the Next Director of Lincoln City Libraries

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that she has chosen Ryan Wieber, the current Director of Kalamazoo Public Libraries, as the new Director of Lincoln City Libraries. He will replace Pat Leach, who retired at the end of August after 40 years of service to the City of Lincoln, including 14 as the last permanent Director of the Library Department. Wieber will begin his new job on December 8.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Urban Agriculture/Local Foods Master Plan Meeting set for October 20

The City of Lincoln invites residents to a public meeting Thursday, October 20 regarding the development of an Urban Agriculture/Local Foods Master Plan for Lincoln. The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the media center of Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. The media center is located directly through the main entrance (Door 1) on the north side of the school.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor to Present August 2022 Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for August 2022 to Lincoln Police Officers Phillip Rutz and Kirby Urbanek. The awards will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Streets To Temporarily Close October 23 For Half-Marathon

Several streets throughout Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday, October 23 for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon. About 6,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field, 7300 “A” St., and ends on Canopy Street in the Railyard. The route...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Encourages Families to Learn About WIC Program

As inflation continues to drive grocery prices upward, local WIC (Women, Infants and Children) agencies are a resource for families seeking support. WIC empowers families through healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to other health and nutrition services – all free of charge to those who qualify. Families are encouraged to visit signupwic.comto see if they are eligible for the program.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to ScooterLNK Safety Event October 15

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, October 15 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets. The free event from 8 a.m. to noon will outline safety and operating rules for Lime electric scooters. Lime will also offer free rides and give away helmets to participants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has One More Death from COVID-19

Deaths reported today: The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) received a report for one death that occurred in December 2021 – a woman in her 40s who was unvaccinated and not hospitalized. Total number of deaths: 456. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 41 with 33 from Lancaster County (none on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Announces Onsite Booster Clinics in October

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host onsite COVID-19 updated booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in October. There is potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall and winter. Even if residents have had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new, updated one for increased protection, especially for those age 65 and older and those who have weakened immune systems.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in mid-yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lincoln, Nebraska

$61.4 Million in Street Improvements Create Better, Safer Lincoln

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director, today discussed significant community-wide transportation improvements resulting from $61.4 million in street investments over the past year. The $61.4 million invested from September 2021 to September 2022 increases the total street investment since 2019 to $167 million.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Participate in Surveys on Electric Vehicles

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites residents to participate in surveys regarding electric vehicles in Lincoln. The surveys are available until October 17 at lincoln.ne.gov/ev. The six surveys are targeted towards specific groups: electric vehicle dealers, service providers, charging providers, businesses and organizations with charging stations, fleet operators, and the general...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

$1.5 Million Now Available to Small Businesses for Utility Assistance

Businesses can apply for grants online starting October 12. The City of Lincoln, Lincoln Electric System (LES) and Lincoln Water System today announced the availability of $1.5 million in grant assistance for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be available October 12 at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP. Small businesses may apply...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

StarTran to Resume Fare Collection October 17

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Monday, October 17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, October 3. StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Transit to Offer “Next Stop, Get Hired” Hiring Event Oct. 12

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announces campaign to hire bus operators. StarTran today announced a bus operator hiring event Wednesday, October 12 that will allow potential candidates to meet team members, tour a StarTran bus, fill out an application and interview – all in one location. The event, part of the “Next Stop, Get Hired” hiring campaign, is from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Bill Luxford Studio on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 South 10th St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

State of the City 2022

Good morning, everyone! It is wonderful to be back in person before the members and supporters of Leadership Lincoln. Thank you for hosting the State of the City and for all you do to cultivate servant leaders in our community. Speaking of servant leaders we lost a good one in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

ScooterLNK Resumes Following Successful Pilot Program

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. The Lincoln City Council approved the permanent electric scooter program in March. During the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more than 91,400 trips. The average...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy