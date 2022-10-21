Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for October 21

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 32

Total cases: 81,064

Total number of deaths: 456

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 39 with 31 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 8 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: low yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is moderate. Public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

At-home test kits available:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations.

At-home test reporting:

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults. All information is confidential. People who require assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 235,690

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 220,631

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 69.1%

Booster doses: 135,959

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly encourages residents to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting boosters when eligible. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.

COVID-19 vaccine is approved for everyone age 6 months and older.

Booster doses are approved for everyone age 5 and older.

Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required at all LLCHD vaccination clinics.

Vaccine for children under age 5:

The Health Department provides COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5. The clinics are smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Upcoming clinics - children under age 5 (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations or schedule an appointment):

Thursday, October 27, noon to 4 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O”St.

Monday, October 31, 8 a.m. to noon, LLCHD

For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites. Several pharmacies are also offering vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

Updated booster doses now approved for children 5 to 11:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved updated booster doses for children age 5 to 11. The updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, provide broader protection. They protect against the variants circulating in the community right now, which weren’t included in the previous vaccines. The updated boosters also increase the body’s immunity against COVID-19.

Children can receive a child-sized dose of the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Upcoming clinics - updated boosters for children 5 to 11 (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged):

Wednesdays, starting October 26 (No clinic on November 23) – 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Updated booster doses for everyone 12 and older:

New, updated booster doses are also approved for everyone 12 and older. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and over. People can receive the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series.

Upcoming clinics – updated boosters for 12 and older (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged):

Monday, October 24, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wesleyan University, Acklie Hall of Science, 4950 Baldwin Ave.

Tuesday, October 25, 4 to 7 p.m., Southeast Community College, Health Sciences Building, 8800 “O” St.

Friday, October 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Monday, October 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Local pharmacies are also offering updated boosters by appointment to anyone eligible to receive one. Go to vaccines.gov to find a pharmacy near you.

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.