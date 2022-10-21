ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes By 1,860% – Why Investors Should Take Note Of This

Shiba Inu, a cryptocurrency that is a spin-off of dog-themed crypto Dogecoin, is counting on massive token burning rates to stop its decline. Over the last 24 hours, over 45 million SHIB Tokens were burned. During the same time frame, Shiba Inu failed to increase its trading price. Analysts think...
zycrypto.com

It’s Time For Another Huge Bitcoin Breakout, Says Strategist Who Correctly Predicted BTC Slump This Year

Il Capo of Crypto, a popular crypto trader who foresaw the market meltdown earlier this year, now claims bitcoin is on the verge of a much-anticipated rally. Capo has a pretty good track record for bitcoin price predictions. In March this year, the strategist confidently forecasted that bitcoin would fall below $23,000. And that’s exactly what happened. The market lodestar ended up tapping a 2022 low of under $17,800 in June.
iheart.com

If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
zycrypto.com

Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In

Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
ambcrypto.com

Will BNB traders ignore these bearish signs over BNB Chain’s dApp developments

As of 23 October, the BNB coin ranked #5 in terms of market cap according to CoinMarketCap. Despite its stunted growth over the past few months, things could take a positive turn for BNB. This could be due to the vast improvements being made in the dApp market. __________________________________________________________________________. Here’s...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally

Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
ambcrypto.com

Cosmos: Why a revisit to this bearish trend could offer a selling opportunity

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A move above $13 looked unlikely and would give impetus to the bulls. Cosmos has been in a downtrend since late September. Therefore, traders looking to trade with...
ambcrypto.com

Why Decentraland [MANA] will continue its downtrend on the price charts

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Despite the recent bounce, a bearish order block impeded the bulls’ efforts. Decentraland had a market cap of $1.12 billion at press time, but this figure could go...
ambcrypto.com

AAVE is up, but here’s why caution might serve investors well

AAVE is ranked high among the list of cryptocurrency assets with the most gains over the past month. In fact, according to data from CoinMarketCap, AAVE’s price rallied by 13% in the last 30 days. The rally in price came despite it sharing a statistically significant positive correlation with Bitcoin [BTC], with the king coin trading sideways within the same period.
ambcrypto.com

ApeCoin [APE] long-term holders, here’s a metaverse update for you

According to comments made by Yuga Labs‘ co-founder, Greg Solano, a new game will be added to the Otherside Metaverse around 2023. Yuga Labs is also the company behind the popular NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for APECoin(APE) for 2022-2023. The company’s...
ambcrypto.com

Can QNT hold value near its upper trend range after its latest return

Not so long ago, in mid-October, we observed Quant’s native cryptocurrency QNT retest its ascending resistance. We also highlighted an opportunity for short sellers. Fast forward to the present, however, and a resistance level breakout has occurred before the eventual retracement. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for QNT.
NEWSBTC

Are Bitcoin Bulls Ready To Stampede? | BTCUSD Analysis October 25, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the Bitcoin price rally to see if it can turn into something much bigger. Are bulls ready to stampede all over bears?. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 25,...

