Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
netflixjunkie.com
How the Usually Supportive Fans Reacted to Henry Cavill for Having THIS Nerdy Hobby During the Pandemic
When the world saw the toughest time in the Covid-19 pandemic, some people found their passions, some learned new skills, and some just rested and enjoyed their home time. While it was the toughest time for those who were used to working tirelessly because they had to stay home only, like Henry Cavill. While he was used to being busy with the immense amount of work, the pandemic gave him some time to think about what made him happy. Can you guess what would it be?
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Ditch Henry Cavill’s Superman for THIS DCEU Hero to Fight Against Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam
When the fans are going crazy, with Superman’s return to the DC Universe, Black Adam has got a worthy opponent now. His fans are on cloud nine to see Henry Cavill back home. But some fans have a different demand now for the opponent of Black Adam. What is it that these fans want? Are they not happy with Cavill’s return?
The (very) brief comic book history of Black Adam vs. Superman
These iconic characters have a long history of epic face-offs in comic books, right? In a word - no
Review: 'Black Adam' is a chaotic mess
"Black Adam" is a chaotic mess, Peter Travers writes in one of his latest reviews.
Prevention
Robert Pattinson Reveals He Almost Got Fired From ‘Twilight’ for Making Edward ‘a Little Too Emo’
Robert Pattinson reflected on his most iconic film roles for GQ, and Twilight's Edward Cullen naturally made the cut. The actor revealed he actually almost got fired from the first film because he was making the vampire “a little too emo” with his acting. “I do think there’s...
netflixjunkie.com
“American dating is like…”- Henry Cavill Who Dated Actress Kaley Cuoco Takes a Subtle Dig on Usa’s Dating Styles
There are a lot of reasons why Henry Cavill is everyone’s favorite. And his brilliant performances over the years in shows like The Witcher, Man Of Steel, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E are just a small aspect of it. The actor started his career with Laguna and is now one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. The two biggest cinematic universes in history are bidding to cast him. Not to mention, that he has been in line to play the iconic secret agent James Bond since 2005, and it’s safe to say that his turn has finally come.
ComicBook
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill’s Return to DCEU Lay Waste to ‘The Flash’s Plan to Reboot the Storyline?
Recently released and the most awaited movie Black Adam brought back Henry Cavill as Superman. The act of returning to the universe is symbolic of many things, including the hope for the returns of other DC Comics characters as well. However, as Henry Cavill returns as Superman, is it of any use regarding the upcoming Flash, and will it be beneficial to Ezra Miller?
netflixjunkie.com
Why Did Henry Cavill Take So Long Before Returning to DCEU?
The live-action adaptation of comic books is one of the most popular genres of films. Over the years, we have seen a plethora of movies and series based on or related to comics. Some of the biggest film franchises in the world, Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC, are directly related to superheroes and villains from comic books. MCU and DC gave the audience some of the most exciting and popular movies based on their favorite superheroes. And when we talk about great superheroes, we cannot ignore Henry Cavill as Clark Kent AKA Superman.
netflixjunkie.com
DC Return Secured, but Will Henry Cavill Have His Hopes Crushed for an MCU Entry as Reed Richards?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us some extraordinary superhero characters, and one of them is Reed Richards, recently played by The Office star, John Krasinski. For his portrayal of the role, he got a lot of love from the viewers. John himself was a fan of the MCU characters and that also played a part in getting this role. However, there were also talks about Henry Cavill wanting to join the MCU. If that is true and he wanted to portray this character of Reed Richards, there might be some bad news for him.
dexerto.com
Black Adam review: The hierarchy of the DCEU has hit rock bottom
Black Adam has long been billed as a hierarchy change for the DCEU, yet Dwayne Johnson’s attempts to revitalize the already troubled cinematic universe are painfully dated. The DCEU just can’t get a break. Since the arrival of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Warner Brothers have struggled to make its mark within superhero cinema. Though Snyder’s estranged trilogy was cannon fodder for debate – there’s no denying that a singular, comprehensive vision was behind it.
netflixjunkie.com
” The legal stuff is above my pay grade.”- When Henry Cavill Dodged Questions About Netflix Lawsuit for ‘Enola Holmes’
When a filmmaker makes a film, he/she adds his/her own perceptions of the plot and characters. It might slightly differ from the original ones, nonetheless, the recreation is also a work of art. Well, the 2020 film Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and other skilled actors, faced a legal challenge. But when Henry, who portrayed Sherlock Holmes, faced the question about it, how did he answer?
netflixjunkie.com
“Don’t get punched by them,” – When Ryan Gosling Hilariously Recalled the Time He Got Punched by Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford, a superstar of his time, was known for his famous film Blade Runner. Released in 1982, the film broke all the records for hit films. After 35 years of its release, in 2017, Denis Villeneuve decided to make a sequel, Blade Runner 2049. But this time, they approached the superstar of the respective year, Ryan Gosling. However, the makers did not stop there. They also decided to hire the original star of the film, Harrison Ford, to work again. This is where the hilarious story of Harrison punching Ryan began.
ComicBook
Black Adam Post Credits Scene Causing Fans to be Overcome by Emotion Video Shared by The Rock
After being in the works for the better part of the past few decades, Black Adam is finally out into the world this week. The blockbuster DC film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, surrounded by an ensemble cast of some bonafide fan-favorites. One of the most enticing things about Black Adam existing on the big screen has been the possibility of seeing him interact with other DC heroes and villains — something that the film definitely delivers on, especially in its post-credits scene. Spoilers for Black Adam below! Only look if you want to know!
netflixjunkie.com
Beside ‘Doctor Strange’, Ryan Gosling Was Also Offered to Play ‘Houdini’
Imagine living in a parallel universe where Ryan Gosling is in the superhero cape and Benedict Cumberbatch is in the most beautiful tap shoes ever. While getting to see the latter may not be possible as of now, did you know The Gray Man actor almost played the most powerful sorcerer of all time?
netflixjunkie.com
“The money’s fantastic,” – Henry Cavill Once Admitted Why Money is a Vital Element of His Career
Henry Cavill is a well-established name in the world of Hollywood. The British A-lister has a plethora of rich characters that continue to win hearts to date. However, although we think it is his passion for the camera that has got him here, Cavill has something else to say. As...
netflixjunkie.com
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Lot 36): Review, Recap, Themes, Ending Explained- Was Emilia Aware of The Sinister Secret of Lot 36?
When Netflix announced Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, I expected dark content and an eerie build-up that would not flatter to deceive. Lot 36, the first offering of this eight-episode Netflix series, or rather, Cabinet of Curiosities, did not disappoint. Showrunner Guillermo del Toro provided a take on exactly what a Cabinet of Curiosities is.
netflixjunkie.com
Revisiting the Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Birthday Post by Blake Lively, Which Was More About Ryan Gosling
It was the “Gosling” of times, it was the “Reynolds” of times. However, what’s in a name? That which we call a “Ryan”, by any other word, would look just as great. As much as misquoting profound Dickensian and Shakespearean lines might be a crime, we might get a parley if it is for Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling. Since the beginning, their similar names have caused numerous mix-ups. Blake Lively once took advantage of this very “Battle of the Ryans” to get back at her husband.
Digital Trends
Marvel’s most powerful mutants, ranked from weakest to strongest
Over the course of decades of Marvel Comics history, as well as a cinematic universe that has spanned nearly 15 years, we’ve gotten to know quite a few mutants. Even as we’ve met mutants with a wide variety of powers, though, it’s clear that some of them are much more powerful than others.
Comments / 0