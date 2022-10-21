ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

StyleCaster

Fans Think ‘High Infidelity’ Is About Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris’ Relationship—What Happened on April 29?

After the highly anticipated release of Midnights, many Swifties are wondering: who are Taylor Swift’s “High Infidelity” lyrics about?  “High Infidelity” is Taylor’s seventeenth track off her latest album Midnights, released on October 21, 2022. The song was released for the 3 a.m. edition of the album where Taylor released an additional seven songs along with the original thirteen. The song, running on a time of three minutes and fifty-one seconds, was written by Taylor and Aaron Dessner. Taylor announced the release of her new album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The album is about “13 sleepless nights” throughout Taylor’s life...
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift Drops 'Midnights' With 2 Major Surprises, Including New Songs

To kick off the release day, Swift made a special announcement during the 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football. During the game, they showed a teaser trailer that revealed Midnights is basically a visual album. "Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights," she wrote on Twitter just hours before the album was due to drop. The credits also revealed that actress Laura Dern and the HAIM sisters will make appearances in the music videos.
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
The Ringer

The Taylor Swift–Jack Antonoff Conundrum

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights. Like many of her recent offerings, it prominently featured the pop producer du jour, Jack Antonoff. And while their work together is some of the most important of Swift’s career, is there a certain sameness to much of it? Would she be better served looking elsewhere for her next projects? On the latest Every Single Album, Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard discuss all things Midnights, including other production options Taylor could explore in the future. To hear the full conversation, listen here and subscribe for upcoming episodes dissecting Midnights.
USA TODAY

We visualized the lyrics of 'Midnights.' See Taylor Swift's new album in charts.

Taylor Swift, a mastermind of musical narratives, has spun together yet another new labyrinth of stories to explore in her new album "Midnights." Have a question about what those lyrics might look like if they were visualized? You're no longer on your own, kid. Here's a visual exploration of repetition within all of Swift's newly released songs, from "Lavender Haze" to "Anti-Hero" to "Karma."
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Lets Us Into Her Darkest Dreams On ‘Midnights’

Could you have ever guessed what Taylor Swift’s Midnights would sound like? Since announcing the album in late August, Swift tried out a new rollout strategy: no single, no surprise drop 12 hours later. Instead, it’s been two months of Lynchian TikTok videos unveiling song names and lyric billboards to tide over her increasingly spiraling, clue-hungry fanbase.  Midnights could have been anything. After the bubblegum dream-pop of Lover, Swift veered into the woods for the indie-folk-leaning pair Folklore and Evermore, both released in 2020. Then, she returned to her archives for her Fearless and Red re-records, expanding upon her second...
GMA

Watch Taylor Swift's new 'Anti-Hero' music video off her new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift has released the music video for "Anti-Hero," a single off her 10th studio album, "Midnights." The "Anti-Hero" video premiered Friday at 8 a.m. ET, hours after the release of Swift's new album at midnight. The music video, which was written and directed by Swift, shows her "nightmare scenarios...
goodmorningamerica.com

Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights'

Popculture

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours

Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.

