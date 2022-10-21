With Black Adam set to reintroduce fans to Henry Cavill's Superman, who is returning for an epic post-credits scene, everyone has been wondering what would happen next for the Man of Steel, and now we might have an idea. A new report revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in the works with Christopher McQuarrie supposedly writing the script. The actor has long since denied that he wouldn't be returning to his cape and tights with this cameo proving him right. Upon hearing the news that Man of Steel was in the works, artists around the world have been imagining how Cavill could look in his sequel. BossLogic created a cool concept that shows what Brainiac could look like in the sequel.

5 DAYS AGO