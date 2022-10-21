ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

This Southern Arizona podcast tells the uncensored stories of Indigenous communities

It’s been an emotional month for Southern Arizona podcaster Valentina Vavages. After nearly six years of working on Tohono O’odham Young Voices — her local podcast committed to sharing the uncensored contemporary stories of the Tohono O’odham Nation and other Indigenous communities — the podcast finally reached over 10,000 downloads.
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Tucson wine industry continues fermenting

If you ever needed proof that, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “the very rich, they are different from you and me,” you need look no further than the current state of the premium wine industry. While most of us have been fretting over the rising price of...
TUCSON, AZ
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC school board raises substitute teacher pay

After more than a year since their last raise, substitute teachers in the Queen Creek Unified School District will be paid more to spend a day in the classroom. The school board voted to increase the pay for substitute teachers by $25 a day for certified teachers and by $12 a day for classified ones.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa

Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
MESA, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Chang Chun Arizona breaks ground on facility in Casa Grande

Chang Chun Arizona, a leading petrochemical supplier based in Taiwan, broke ground today on its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. The facility is expected to be operational in 2023 and create over 200 jobs, contributing to the rapidly growing semiconductor manufacturing industry in Arizona, as well as economic development of the greater Casa Grande region.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

