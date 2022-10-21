Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23
PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
This Arizona University Is One Of The Country's Best Colleges
WalletHub ranked the country's best colleges and universities.
thisistucson.com
This Southern Arizona podcast tells the uncensored stories of Indigenous communities
It’s been an emotional month for Southern Arizona podcaster Valentina Vavages. After nearly six years of working on Tohono O’odham Young Voices — her local podcast committed to sharing the uncensored contemporary stories of the Tohono O’odham Nation and other Indigenous communities — the podcast finally reached over 10,000 downloads.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 school has abysmal turnout for game the week after big victory
Stanford is just a week removed from downing Notre Dame in South Bend. The Cardinal are 2-5 on the year, sure, but it still had a to be a bit of a letdown to show up to the stadium and see well under 5,000 in attendance for a home matchup against Arizona State.
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
wbrc.com
Authorities: Arizona teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state senator
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to an Arizona store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump. Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message...
kxel.com
Wave of new Americans could play key role in Arizona midterm election
(PHOENIX) — As Yesenia Cruz-Bejarano emerged from the Moose Lodge, an early voting location in South Phoenix, tears streamed down her face even as she smiled brightly with joy. “I’ve been here for so long, you know, more than half of my life. So, I feel so proud,” said...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Tucson wine industry continues fermenting
If you ever needed proof that, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “the very rich, they are different from you and me,” you need look no further than the current state of the premium wine industry. While most of us have been fretting over the rising price of...
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
fox10phoenix.com
A look inside a Scottsdale cryogenics facility freezing bodies for the future
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale cryogenics company is freezing patients after they die so that one day, they might live again. Inside their aluminum tanks of liquid nitrogen are the bodies and heads of roughly 200 people. The canisters are housed at an Alcor Life Extension Foundation's facility in Scottsdale,...
A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
East Valley Tribune
QC school board raises substitute teacher pay
After more than a year since their last raise, substitute teachers in the Queen Creek Unified School District will be paid more to spend a day in the classroom. The school board voted to increase the pay for substitute teachers by $25 a day for certified teachers and by $12 a day for classified ones.
AZFamily
Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
AZFamily
Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
AZFamily
More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.”. “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness...
azbigmedia.com
Chang Chun Arizona breaks ground on facility in Casa Grande
Chang Chun Arizona, a leading petrochemical supplier based in Taiwan, broke ground today on its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. The facility is expected to be operational in 2023 and create over 200 jobs, contributing to the rapidly growing semiconductor manufacturing industry in Arizona, as well as economic development of the greater Casa Grande region.
