q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
Cafe expands to downtown, ice cream shop gains TikTok following from Bellingham
Rolled ice cream videos by the new business have become popular on the business’s TikTok account.
Don’t call 911 when the power goes out in Whatcom. Unless this happens
First storms of the season could bring power outages.
myeverettnews.com
Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett
Editor’s Update 10/22/2022 9:00 AM: Everett Fire says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning.
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
kpug1170.com
Three men arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Three men have been arrested in connection with ten kilos of fentanyl pills trafficked here in Whatcom County. An undercover sting organized by Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrests of 22-year-old Guillermo Vierya Salas and 41-year-old Jaime Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez in Bellingham who both appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle last Thursday, October 20th.
whatcom-news.com
Suspect charged with murder, Bellingham double shooting details released
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) report they arrested Matthew J Roberts, age 28 and of Eugene, Oregon, and booked him into Whatcom County Jail yesterday, October 22nd, charged with suspicion of 2nd degree murder in connection with a recent fatal shooting incident. According to an email from...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Rule Changes For Wallace, Skagit, Cascade, Dungeness
THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. 1. Extends coho salmon fishery from in Skagit River areas from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) through Nov. 30, 2022. 2. Maintains: Bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) Effective date:...
q13fox.com
Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
$1.5 million in drugs seized in Everett apartment
A large quantity of drugs, valued at $1.5 million, was seized inside an Everett apartment, according to a media release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. On the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19, apartment staff who was processing an eviction of an abandoned apartment spotted a large quantity of drugs when they entered the apartment.
