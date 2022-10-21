ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easternpafootball.com

Hamburg Shows Off Offensive Weaponry As Hawks Notch Divisional Road Win At Northern Lebanon In High-Scoring Affair

When you get to the ninth week of the year come to the marathon — yet somehow also a sprint oddly enough — that is the high school football season, there are almost always storylines aplenty to go around on the slate, regardless of what the matchup between the two opposing sides may be. Granted, while the head-to-head brawls between two teams fighting it out for divisional title supremacy when coupled alongside those contests which feature two clubs fighting tooth and nail to snatch berths into the postseason typically steal the show –and rightfully so in many respects – that not to intimate in the slightest that the so-called “other” games between combatants are not deserving of the same limelight and attention.
HAMBURG, PA
radiokenai.com

Mariner Hockey Cancelled For 2022-23 High School Season

For the past four hockey seasons, the Homer Mariners have battled for state championships in the ASAA Division II State Hockey Championships, winning back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021 and finishing second in 2019 and third in 2022. The Blue and Gold will not take to the ice in 2022-23.
HOMER, AK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' game-day roster for Week 7 vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots) on Monday Night Football, where Chicago will look to snap a three-game losing skid. The Bears are 7.5-point road underdogs heading into Monday’s matchup against the Patriots, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Here’s a look at the Bears’ 53-man game-day...
CHICAGO, IL
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Plymouth Whitemarsh (Boys)

(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy