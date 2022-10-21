Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
easternpafootball.com
Hamburg Shows Off Offensive Weaponry As Hawks Notch Divisional Road Win At Northern Lebanon In High-Scoring Affair
When you get to the ninth week of the year come to the marathon — yet somehow also a sprint oddly enough — that is the high school football season, there are almost always storylines aplenty to go around on the slate, regardless of what the matchup between the two opposing sides may be. Granted, while the head-to-head brawls between two teams fighting it out for divisional title supremacy when coupled alongside those contests which feature two clubs fighting tooth and nail to snatch berths into the postseason typically steal the show –and rightfully so in many respects – that not to intimate in the slightest that the so-called “other” games between combatants are not deserving of the same limelight and attention.
College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 9
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s ...
radiokenai.com
Mariner Hockey Cancelled For 2022-23 High School Season
For the past four hockey seasons, the Homer Mariners have battled for state championships in the ASAA Division II State Hockey Championships, winning back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021 and finishing second in 2019 and third in 2022. The Blue and Gold will not take to the ice in 2022-23.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers lose to Commanders, drop 3rd in a row
Aaron Rodgers finished the game face down on the turf after sailing a lateral out of bounds on a frantic, failed final play.
Bears' game-day roster for Week 7 vs. Patriots
The Chicago Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots) on Monday Night Football, where Chicago will look to snap a three-game losing skid. The Bears are 7.5-point road underdogs heading into Monday’s matchup against the Patriots, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Here’s a look at the Bears’ 53-man game-day...
Solid finish sends Gateway girls soccer team’s seniors out on high note
Gateway girls soccer coach Caleb Kyper wanted to see fight and determination from his team in the Section 3-3A and season finale at Latrobe on Oct. 18. That is what his players gave him, he said, as they battled the playoff-bound and section-runner up Wildcats before falling 2-0 to finish 4-11-1 overall and 4-7-1 in the section.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Plymouth Whitemarsh (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
Comments / 0