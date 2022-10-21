“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO