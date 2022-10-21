Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
KOAT 7
Wings For LIFE founder believes in miracles
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ann Edenfield Sweet is well into her third decade of helping the families of incarcerated people, and also doing all she can to help those released from prison change their lives for the better. As founder and executive director of Wings For LIFE International, a faith-based...
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
searchlightnm.org
The fire and flood next time
The disaster hits Santa Fe next year on May 12. That morning, a wildfire ignites just below the Pecos Wilderness area, due to a lightning strike. The flames quickly erupt into a conflagration, burning along the Santa Fe River and up into the steep hills. It takes 65 days to...
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Planning Commission Approves Midtown Master Plan And Rezoning
The Santa Fe Planning Commission has approved the Midtown Redevelopment Master Plan and rezoning. The redevelopment of the old campus of the College of Santa Fe and The Santa Fe University of Art and Design has been in the planning stages for years. The plan for the 64-acre property includes...
rrobserver.com
Native made documentary to premiere at Santa Fe International Film Festival: “Voices of the Grand Canyon”
Jim Enote (Zuni), Loretta Jackson-Kelly (Hualapai), Leigh Kuwanwisiwma (Hopi), Coleen Kaska (Havasupai) and Nikki Cooley (Navajo). (Grand Canyon Trust) A new Native made documentary called “Voices of the Grand Canyon” will premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 21. “Understandably, many people think of...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Santa Fe International Film Festival 2022 Winners Include ‘Scarborough’, Julian Rubinstein Docu ‘The Holly’
The 14th Annual Santa Fe International Film Festival has announced its juried award winners for the event which has run from Oct. 19-23. More than 100 filmmakers have traveled to the Land of Enchantment state to show off their cinematic wares. Says SFiFF Artistic Director Jacques Paisner, “We play strange movies, small movies and foreign films, and the audience is keen on a chance to see something they wouldn’t otherwise experience.” Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award tonight is Qatsi trilogy filmmaker Godfrey Reggio who is here with his new documentary, scored by longtime collaborator Phillip Glass and edited by Jon Kane, Once...
rrobserver.com
RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help
Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
ksfr.org
Smithsonian Japanese-American Internment Exhibition At NM History Museum
A Smithsonian Exhibit of one the nation’s most regrettable events is opening this weekend at the New Mexico History Museum. The exhibit “Writing a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” opens at the museum on Sunday. The exhibition examines the complicated history and impact of Executive...
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
Albuquerque looking for ways to reimagine the Bricklight District to be more pedestrian-friendly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a popular spot across from the University of New Mexico, full of small businesses. Now the city wants to reimagine a key street with ideas that could make it easier to host car-free block parties. Councilor Pat Davis said the city is considering making Harvard a more pedestrian-centric place after a […]
santafe.com
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen | Heating It Up
“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.
Albuquerque elementary students receive a new pair of shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque elementary school received new shoes Friday. Thanks to generous donations to the KRQE Cares program, more than 600 students at Painted Sky Elementary got a pair of new shoes. Sallie Oden, the school’s principal says the new shoes is something parents of the students are especially grateful for. […]
Woman celebrates 100th birthday with balloon ride in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gerrie Calhoun is celebrating her 100th birthday in true Albuquerque fashion. Calhoun and her two daughters traveled to Albuquerque from San Diego, California to cross an item off her bucket list; riding in a hot hair balloon. The family took off at sunrise Friday morning. “She has a history of doing adventures […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos National Laboratory Announces Winners Of Its Most Prestigious Medals
Sara Del Valle and Catherine Snelson/Photos Courtesy LANL. Los Alamos National Laboratory announced the winners of three special medals that acknowledge their exceptional commitment and achievement. The Global Security, Operations and Community Relations medals reflect the broad scope of work done across the institution and align with the Laboratory’s philosophy of simultaneous excellence.
marketplace.org
When prescribed burns spiral into devastating wildfires, who pays the price?
New Mexico’s Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire destroyed Louie Trujillo’s family cabin in the Sangre De Cristo mountains. Then, it started moving east. “The fire was on this mountain ridge that you can see from this window. It was just about to creep into the city,” Trujillo said, speaking from city hall in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He’s the mayor and a social worker at a local psychiatric hospital.
7 students involved in fatal Taos crash, principal says
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote on Twitter, "This is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the students, families, and greater community of Taos High School."
rrobserver.com
M’tucci’s Restaurants hires Alicia Polite
M’tucci’s Restaurants has hired Alicia Polite as Front of the House Manager at M’tucci’s Twenty-five. She has worked in the food and beverage industry for 22 years, including being the Operations Manager at B2B Garden Brewery. She received an associate’s degree in business from CNM last...
losalamosreporter.com
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
