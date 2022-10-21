Read full article on original website
Twindly Carnival
Friends of Twindly are hosting a Halloween Fundraiser! Participants can purchase tickets for food, games, and activities! Family friendly costumes are encouraged. Please no gore or weapons. There will be carnival games, bounce house, face painting, a dunk tank, balloon stand, and ice skating will be available from 4-6pm. Come on down have a good time!
WLOX
"Word Up" with The Pride of Hancock High School Marching Band, cheerleaders and dance team
It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
