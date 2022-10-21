ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Signs New Bill to Curb Catalytic Converter Theft

As cases of catalytic converter theft continue to rise in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new bill aimed at illegal vehicle dismantlers. In a press release on Monday, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed a bill to restrict the purchase, sale and possession of catalytic converters. The number of catalytic converter thefts has increased dramatically nationwide over the last two years as the value for the metals used for the part has skyrocketed.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Further Expands Red Flag Law

On Monday, October 24, Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an expansion of New York’s red flag law. The expansion of the law is aimed at putting even more safeguards in place to remove firearms from individuals who may be dangerous. To help make this happen, Hochul and James announced that an increase of $4.6 million dollars would be added to the attorney general’s 2023 budget. The funds will further support the efforts of New York State Police to obtain extreme risk protection orders when an individual has been deemed a danger to themselves or others. What this means is that if a person is flagged as being a potential risk, they will be banned from buying or owning a firearm."
If You See a Bat This Winter, New York DEC Says Leave it Alone

It's international Bat Week, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants to teach you how to save bats that stay here during the winter months. According to a press release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, there's one rule every New Yorker needs to follow this winter. If you see a bat, stay away. And you'd be well-served to put off any winter cave or mine trips you've been planning, as those are popular places for bats to hibernate for the winter.
NEW YORK STATE
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
Upstate New York Haunted Attraction Named One of the Best in America

Upstate New York is home to one of the very best haunted house attractions in the entire United States of America!. According to the Haunted Attraction Association which is the only official association in the haunt industry, Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo (near Lake Ontario) is one of the top haunted attractions in the United States.
Study Shows New Yorkers “Exaggerate” on Resumes A Lot

A new study claims that the average New York job seeker’s resume is only 72% accurate, with many embellishing or making up the rest in order to get hired. Talk about faking it until you’re making it. Maybe I’m a little old-school, but I’m far too cowardly to put something on my resume that I can’t actually do. Sure, I’ll make certain responsibilities sound a lot more rigorous than they actually are, but at least everything I put down is something I actually do.
HAWAII STATE
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?

New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Is Your Last Name One Of The Most Common In New York?

What's in a name? Well, a lot. Your last name has a lot of history with all the good, bad, and everything in-between that goes with it. Fortunately for me, one of my cousins from my dad's side of the family spent many years researching our family name's history. It was pretty fascinating, complete with pictures and revealing some things we didn't know and correcting some things we thought were true.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Airports In New York State Hacked By Russians?

The busy holiday travel season is almost here and many are making plans to meet with family and friends and are booking their flights now. There are some that are saying you will save a bunch of money if you make reservations to fly on Thanksgiving. It's a gamble. Especially when you consider the weather as a factor this time of year.
