New York Signs New Bill to Curb Catalytic Converter Theft
As cases of catalytic converter theft continue to rise in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new bill aimed at illegal vehicle dismantlers. In a press release on Monday, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed a bill to restrict the purchase, sale and possession of catalytic converters. The number of catalytic converter thefts has increased dramatically nationwide over the last two years as the value for the metals used for the part has skyrocketed.
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Further Expands Red Flag Law
On Monday, October 24, Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an expansion of New York’s red flag law. The expansion of the law is aimed at putting even more safeguards in place to remove firearms from individuals who may be dangerous. To help make this happen, Hochul and James announced that an increase of $4.6 million dollars would be added to the attorney general’s 2023 budget. The funds will further support the efforts of New York State Police to obtain extreme risk protection orders when an individual has been deemed a danger to themselves or others. What this means is that if a person is flagged as being a potential risk, they will be banned from buying or owning a firearm."
If You See a Bat This Winter, New York DEC Says Leave it Alone
It's international Bat Week, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants to teach you how to save bats that stay here during the winter months. According to a press release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, there's one rule every New Yorker needs to follow this winter. If you see a bat, stay away. And you'd be well-served to put off any winter cave or mine trips you've been planning, as those are popular places for bats to hibernate for the winter.
NY Saw This Surprising Population Shift For the First Time in Over Half of a Decade
New York State is known for its beauty especially when the leaves are changing colors in the Fall. The Keystone State is also known for people leaving but it might surprise you to learn that it ranks in the middle compared with the other 49 states. By ratio, in 2021,...
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Cookie Dough Recall In New York State Due To Danger From Plastic Pieces
It feels like the people who produce our food are asleep at the wheel. There have been so many food recalls lately, on all types of products, and it's scary. Maybe I didn't pay as much attention to recalls in the past, but it seems like there are multiple recalls each day.
This Weekend Could Be Recording Breaking For New York Hunters
There is one reason that this weekend could be a big weekend for Hunters across New York. It is simple....it is the weather. We are expecting a huge warmup this weekend with the temperatures getting into the 60s and 70s and that makes for good hunting weather. Good weather means...
Fake Id Crackdown At New York State Summer Concert Venues
Okay, call me old. When I turned 18 back in the stone age, the legal age to drink was 18. That changed for New York State in December of 1982 when the minimum age was 19, and then 21 in December of 1985. So, attempting to fake my age at...
List of Best States To Live in Released – See Where New York Ranks
When it comes to making the decision where to lay down roots and call home, it can be hard to know where to start. Some people will be born, live, and die in their hometown. Others will go in search of better opportunities. When people think about areas in which...
Upstate New York Haunted Attraction Named One of the Best in America
Upstate New York is home to one of the very best haunted house attractions in the entire United States of America!. According to the Haunted Attraction Association which is the only official association in the haunt industry, Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo (near Lake Ontario) is one of the top haunted attractions in the United States.
Study Shows New Yorkers “Exaggerate” on Resumes A Lot
A new study claims that the average New York job seeker’s resume is only 72% accurate, with many embellishing or making up the rest in order to get hired. Talk about faking it until you’re making it. Maybe I’m a little old-school, but I’m far too cowardly to put something on my resume that I can’t actually do. Sure, I’ll make certain responsibilities sound a lot more rigorous than they actually are, but at least everything I put down is something I actually do.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
When You Landed That Job, Was Your Resume’ Accurate?
Since the Pandemic and more so once schools were back in session, we've all seen lots of help wanted signs at many businesses. The job market has been a crazy one over the past couple of years both during the pandemic and after with businesses picking back up and looking for employees.
PHOTOS📷 Is This Catskills Motel the Most Unique in All of New York?
If you have a fantasy, the Roxbury Motel in the Catskills has probably already turned it into reality. Nestled in the picturesque Catskill Mountains is New York's most unique lodging destination - the Roxbury Motel which isn't really even a motel. Located in Delaware County at 2258 County Road 41...
New York Home Health Aids See Much-Deserved Wage Increase
The home healthcare situation in New York has reached a concerning and frankly, unacceptable place however, that may soon change as New York has finally bumped up pay for home health aides. When home health aides leave the healthcare industry because they can make more money working at a fast-food...
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?
New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
Is Your Last Name One Of The Most Common In New York?
What's in a name? Well, a lot. Your last name has a lot of history with all the good, bad, and everything in-between that goes with it. Fortunately for me, one of my cousins from my dad's side of the family spent many years researching our family name's history. It was pretty fascinating, complete with pictures and revealing some things we didn't know and correcting some things we thought were true.
Airports In New York State Hacked By Russians?
The busy holiday travel season is almost here and many are making plans to meet with family and friends and are booking their flights now. There are some that are saying you will save a bunch of money if you make reservations to fly on Thanksgiving. It's a gamble. Especially when you consider the weather as a factor this time of year.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
