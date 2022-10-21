Read full article on original website
Haverhill Chief Honors Firefighters for Rescue of Man From Car Sinking in Merrimack River
Haverhill firefighters are being honored for last week’s rescue of an older man who accidentally drove his car into the Merrimack River. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said Monday he issued letters of commendation to a crew of 10 that worked collaboratively to break into the car which was quickly sinking last Monday night about 30 to 40 feet offshore near the Crescent Yacht Club.
Richard Homsi: Lakefront property not worth benefits when being bullied by board
Governor's Island Club, Inc. and attorney Paul Fitzgerald of Wescott Law are threatening once again to force me and my family out of our primary home in Laconia by enforcing a Writ of Execution to sell our home for their financial gain after claiming they have no intention to do such harm.
RV catches fire in Meredith; no one injured, officials say
MEREDITH, N.H. — No one was hurt in an RV fire in Meredith, officials said. The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the area of Route 25 and Pleasant Street. According to the Center Harbor Fire Department, the RV was well-involved upon arrival and had started to spread to a nearby building.
Methuen mayor shares updates on families dropped off at local hotel by state officials
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mayor of Methuen shared more details Saturday on the demographic and documentation information of the dozens of families who arrived without notice at a local hotel last week. Mayor Neil Perry said of the 55 families who showed up at the Days Inn Friday, Oct....
Radioactive cat litter from Tilton diverts delivery of waste going to Concord
TILTON — Of all the horror stories that are told as Halloween approaches, one stands out as truly frightening: being billed in excess of $6,500 for the disposal of radioactive cat litter. Is that even a thing?. “I didn’t know radioactive kitty litter was a thing, either,” said Tilton...
Muskrats GM, who found 'family' with team after moving to Lakes Region, steps down
LACONIA — Muskrats General Manager Carey Hough is stepping down after three years in the role. “I never anticipated the path taking in a college athlete for the summer would put me on,” Hough wrote in a Facebook post announcing her decision. “Thank you for everything, Muskrats family.”
No charges filed in Dixon Street shooting
LACONIA — No charges have yet been filed in connection to Monday's shooting incident on Dixon Street, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois. According to residents on Dixon Street, a heated argument between a pair of allegedly intoxicated men and another resident ended in a single gunshot. One witness described the resident as standing on his porch and firing a weapon after one of the men, Cody Ellis, moved toward him. The bullet struck Ellis in the shoulder, exited out the back, and then penetrated the door of a white Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the residence.
Shooting victim shares his side of Dixon Street incident
LACONIA — Cody Ellis, the victim of a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon, said he was on the sidewalk and did not approach his neighbor's porch when he was shot. "The stuff I’m reading and hearing is way out of line with what actually happened," Ellis said in a Tuesday night call from his hospital bed. "This was a story of me asking someone to slow down."
Law change requires school calendars to align with career-tech centers, including Huot in Laconia
Schools in the Lakes Region that are just starting to develop their calendar proposals for the 2023-24 academic year have another challenge to factor in: alignment with the operational schedule of the Huot Career and Technical Center in Laconia. Participating schools have always kept the Huot schedule in mind when...
Sandra Ringelstein: A robust public education is a cornerstone of competitive, modern society
Thanks to the folks in Moultonborough, Madison and Tamworth who have attended bipartisan candidate nights.
Early reports: One person hurt in downtown Laconia shooting
LACONIA — One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound following reports of a shooting Monday afternoon in downtown Laconia. The alleged shooter is in custody, according to reports from the scene.
One person injured in Monday afternoon shooting on Dixon Street
LACONIA — One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Dixon Street Monday afternoon. Witnesses and neighbors described an argument and confrontation on the porch of a home before a single gunshot went off. “The victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area,” said Laconia...
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
Massachusetts Hiker Dies After Medical Emergency on Trail
A man from Massachusetts who was hiking in New Hampshire recently died after he experienced a medical emergency on a trail. The man was hiking in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Oct. 22. There was no cell phone service in the area so New Hampshire Fish and Game received an emergency beacon.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Officers handled 102 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday. Six people were arrested.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 207 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday until 8 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
Artificial wildlife spotted at Tilton Island Park
TILTON — When a flock of pink plastic flamingos landed this month on Tilton Island Park in the middle of the Winnipesaukee River, there was immediate speculation that they might have arrived to help raise money for the restoration of the town’s unique pedestrian bridge. The bridge, which...
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
Woman seriously hurt in ATV mishap in Stratford
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman is recovering from serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle mishap in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 44-year-old hit a bump on the trail, which caused her to lose control and jump off her ATV Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the...
