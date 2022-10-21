ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WHAV

Haverhill Chief Honors Firefighters for Rescue of Man From Car Sinking in Merrimack River

Haverhill firefighters are being honored for last week’s rescue of an older man who accidentally drove his car into the Merrimack River. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said Monday he issued letters of commendation to a crew of 10 that worked collaboratively to break into the car which was quickly sinking last Monday night about 30 to 40 feet offshore near the Crescent Yacht Club.
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

RV catches fire in Meredith; no one injured, officials say

MEREDITH, N.H. — No one was hurt in an RV fire in Meredith, officials said. The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the area of Route 25 and Pleasant Street. According to the Center Harbor Fire Department, the RV was well-involved upon arrival and had started to spread to a nearby building.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

No charges filed in Dixon Street shooting

LACONIA — No charges have yet been filed in connection to Monday's shooting incident on Dixon Street, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois. According to residents on Dixon Street, a heated argument between a pair of allegedly intoxicated men and another resident ended in a single gunshot. One witness described the resident as standing on his porch and firing a weapon after one of the men, Cody Ellis, moved toward him. The bullet struck Ellis in the shoulder, exited out the back, and then penetrated the door of a white Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the residence.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Shooting victim shares his side of Dixon Street incident

LACONIA — Cody Ellis, the victim of a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon, said he was on the sidewalk and did not approach his neighbor's porch when he was shot. "The stuff I’m reading and hearing is way out of line with what actually happened," Ellis said in a Tuesday night call from his hospital bed. "This was a story of me asking someone to slow down."
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

One person injured in Monday afternoon shooting on Dixon Street

LACONIA — One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Dixon Street Monday afternoon. Witnesses and neighbors described an argument and confrontation on the porch of a home before a single gunshot went off. “The victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area,” said Laconia...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Officers handled 102 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday. Six people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 207 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday until 8 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Artificial wildlife spotted at Tilton Island Park

TILTON — When a flock of pink plastic flamingos landed this month on Tilton Island Park in the middle of the Winnipesaukee River, there was immediate speculation that they might have arrived to help raise money for the restoration of the town’s unique pedestrian bridge. The bridge, which...
TILTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire

Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
HOPKINTON, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Woman seriously hurt in ATV mishap in Stratford

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman is recovering from serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle mishap in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 44-year-old hit a bump on the trail, which caused her to lose control and jump off her ATV Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the...
MANCHESTER, NH

