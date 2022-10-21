Read full article on original website
Sub District Volleyball Starts Today
Sub District volleyball tournaments begin today around the state. Broken Bow will compete at the C1-11 sub district at Gothenburg. Broken Bow is the #3 seed in the tournament and will face Kearney Catholic tonight. The match is scheduled for 6:15 and will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com. Gothenburg is the top seed at the sub district and will play the winner of Cozad vs Holdrege.
NSAA State Football Playoff Bracket and Pairings Released
Broken Bow will travel to McCook for the opening round of the Class C1 state football playoffs on Friday. Broken Bow qualified for the playoffs as the C1-6 district champion. The Indians finished the regular season 5-4 and have battled through injuries the last two weeks of the season. Broken Bow and McCook met back in week three of the season. McCook won 34-20 but statistically Broken Bow had 389 yards rushing in the game and held McCook to just 170 total yards.
