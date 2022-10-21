Sub District volleyball tournaments begin today around the state. Broken Bow will compete at the C1-11 sub district at Gothenburg. Broken Bow is the #3 seed in the tournament and will face Kearney Catholic tonight. The match is scheduled for 6:15 and will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com. Gothenburg is the top seed at the sub district and will play the winner of Cozad vs Holdrege.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO