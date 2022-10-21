TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio Says She's Been Diagnosed with PMDD & This Is What It Is

TikToker Dixie D'Amelio says she finally has a diagnosis after suffering from health issues for seven years.

In a recent Instagram live stream that has now been shared on TikTok, the 21-year-old updated her fans on her health and her new diagnosis.

D'Amelio says she's been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, which she says has been affecting her mood and behavior.

"I kind of took a break from social media the past two weeks. I wasn't feeling great and not really sure why," D'Amelio said in the video.

"It [the disorder] really disrupts my life, my attitude and my personality and my relationships and just who I am as a person and my anxiety," she added.

She notes that fans will likely see these mood changes in the next few episodes of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show.

#dixiedamelio shares she was recently diagnosed with #premenstrualdysohoricdisorder 🥺

What is Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)?

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder or PMDD is a more serious form of premenstrual syndrome or PMS, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Not only does someone who suffers from PMDD experience the typical PMS symptoms like bloating, headaches and breast tenderness, but they also have extreme irritability, anxiety or depression.

A person with this disorder can also experience acne, nausea and periodic weight gain.

How long do symptoms last?

While symptoms will go away within a few days after your period starts, the Cleveland Clinic notes they are severe enough to interfere with a person's life.

In D'Amelio's case she says two weeks out of the month she can get some or all of the symptoms associated with the condition and she recently experienced all of them.

"I have never been so low and just so down and having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming," she said in the video. "I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind and I had no idea what was wrong but it would turn on and off like a light switch."

The TikTok star and singer says she's been dealing with symptoms every month for the past seven years.

What causes the disorder?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it's not known what the exact cause of PMDD is.

The medical centre says it may be an "abnormal reaction to normal hormone changes that happen with each menstrual cycle." Those hormone changes can cause a drop in serotonin, which is a substance found in the brain and intestines that can affect mood and cause physical symptoms.

Who is at risk of getting PMDD?

Underlying mood disorders like depression and anxiety are common in premenstrual dysphoric disorder. The Mayo Clinic says it's possible the hormonal changes that trigger a period also worsen the symptoms of the mood disorder.

So anyone with anxiety, depression, PMS, or who has a family history of PMDD or mood disorders could be at risk of also getting it, the Cleveland Clinic explains.

How is PMDD treated?

Once you have a diagnosis of PMDD, your doctor will work with you to get you on a treatment plan.

The Mayo Clinic says the disorder may be treated in a variety of ways, including with antidepressants, nutritional supplements, birth control pills, as well as changes to your lifestyle and diet.

As for D'Amelio, the TikTok star says she's feeling better now that she has a diagnosis.

"I'm very happy I know what's wrong because now I can find better ways to handle my emotions," D'Amelio said. "There's not really a cure for it so it's just like dealing with these negative thoughts every single month and all of the things that I don't really enjoy."