ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio Says She's Been Diagnosed with PMDD & This Is What It Is

By Asymina Kantorowicz
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481cU1_0iiDG2Pp00

TikToker Dixie D'Amelio says she finally has a diagnosis after suffering from health issues for seven years.

In a recent Instagram live stream that has now been shared on TikTok, the 21-year-old updated her fans on her health and her new diagnosis.

D'Amelio says she's been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, which she says has been affecting her mood and behavior.

"I kind of took a break from social media the past two weeks. I wasn't feeling great and not really sure why," D'Amelio said in the video.

"It [the disorder] really disrupts my life, my attitude and my personality and my relationships and just who I am as a person and my anxiety," she added.

She notes that fans will likely see these mood changes in the next few episodes of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show.

#dixiedamelio shares she was recently diagnosed with #premenstrualdysohoricdisorder 🥺

What is Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)?

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder or PMDD is a more serious form of premenstrual syndrome or PMS, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Not only does someone who suffers from PMDD experience the typical PMS symptoms like bloating, headaches and breast tenderness, but they also have extreme irritability, anxiety or depression.

A person with this disorder can also experience acne, nausea and periodic weight gain.

How long do symptoms last?

While symptoms will go away within a few days after your period starts, the Cleveland Clinic notes they are severe enough to interfere with a person's life.

In D'Amelio's case she says two weeks out of the month she can get some or all of the symptoms associated with the condition and she recently experienced all of them.

"I have never been so low and just so down and having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming," she said in the video. "I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind and I had no idea what was wrong but it would turn on and off like a light switch."

The TikTok star and singer says she's been dealing with symptoms every month for the past seven years.

What causes the disorder?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it's not known what the exact cause of PMDD is.

The medical centre says it may be an "abnormal reaction to normal hormone changes that happen with each menstrual cycle." Those hormone changes can cause a drop in serotonin, which is a substance found in the brain and intestines that can affect mood and cause physical symptoms.

Who is at risk of getting PMDD?

Underlying mood disorders like depression and anxiety are common in premenstrual dysphoric disorder. The Mayo Clinic says it's possible the hormonal changes that trigger a period also worsen the symptoms of the mood disorder.

So anyone with anxiety, depression, PMS, or who has a family history of PMDD or mood disorders could be at risk of also getting it, the Cleveland Clinic explains.

How is PMDD treated?

Once you have a diagnosis of PMDD, your doctor will work with you to get you on a treatment plan.

The Mayo Clinic says the disorder may be treated in a variety of ways, including with antidepressants, nutritional supplements, birth control pills, as well as changes to your lifestyle and diet.

As for D'Amelio, the TikTok star says she's feeling better now that she has a diagnosis.

"I'm very happy I know what's wrong because now I can find better ways to handle my emotions," D'Amelio said. "There's not really a cure for it so it's just like dealing with these negative thoughts every single month and all of the things that I don't really enjoy."

Comments / 3

Related
People

Hayden Panettiere Says Wladimir Klitschko Believed She Was Responsible for Postpartum Depression

The actress gets candid in a new episode of Red Table Talk about her experience with postpartum depression and the custody of her only child, daughter Kaya Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression. During this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the actress speaks candidly with co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about her condition and whether her ex Wladimir Klitschko recognized her struggles. In the early weeks after giving birth to their daughter Kaya, now 7, Panettiere began...
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

2 Morning Habits That Can Increase Your Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists

The way you choose to start your morning impacts your whole day. And over time, the habits you form can have a major effect on your overall health—both good and bad. Whether it’s waking up early to get a killer workout in and shed pounds faster or eating a high-sugar meal to set you up for more cravings and overeating later in the day, your morning habits are crucial to wellbeing. This is especially true when it comes to the health of your heart.
HipHopDX.com

Nick Cannon Trends After One Of His Baby's Mothers Suggests She Can't Afford Night Nurse

Nick Cannon is once again a trending Twitter topic after one of his many baby’s mothers, Bre Tiesi, suggested she couldn’t afford a night nurse. On September 19, Tiesi shared a video message on Instagram revealing she hadn’t slept “in like three days” because her two-month-old son had been “screaming his little head off.” A fan quickly suggested she should hire a night nurse to help her out.
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy