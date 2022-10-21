Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and More
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a recently renovated field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at the Battlin'...
KFDM-TV
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
kjas.com
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper
One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 looks to public to help improve neighborhood flood protections
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders will be hosting a meeting soon to gather input from the community. They want to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. This meeting will take place Tuesday, October...
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
KFDM-TV
Investigation after Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School football stadium vandalized
ORANGE — Authorities are investigating after vandals defaced the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD football stadium. Orange County Sheriff's detectives are reviewing surveillance video showing two young people committing the after-hours late night crime this weekend. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on the massive mess and the outpouring of community support.
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — New Port Arthur pizza joint represents growing options for residents
Port Arthur added a new pizza joint this month with the chain 7Pie Pizza opening on Jefferson Drive. The growth is part of a recent economic uptick in the city, according to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery. “It is so important to the city,” she said of...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur educator with skeletal abnormality sets no limits for success, inspires many others
Patrice Gallow may have been given some lemons in life but she chooses what flavor of lemonade she wants to make with them. “I took these lemons,” she said regarding her arms. “I don’t call these deformities. I say these are lemons. God gives you lemons sometimes, but you still have to live with it. I take those lemons and make lemonade with it.”
Port Arthur News
Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur
A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street. The victim is described as a...
No injuries reported after barn fire spreads to house in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Several fire departments worked to fight off flames from a house fire that originally started at a barn. The fire happened at 13334 Highway 62 in Mauriceville, near the intersection with Texla Mill Road. Firefighters were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The fire started at...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Port Arthur News
Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project
Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
15-year-old facing felony charge after Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old is facing a felony charge after a Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur left one person injured. The stabbing happened during a "domestic dispute," Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Port Arthur Police responded to the 3200 block of 13th Street after receiving a call about the stabbing.
Port Arthur News
City gives update on parks improvement project approved last year by Port Arthur voters
The start of three park improvement projects backed by voters in May 2021 could begin soon if an agreement between the city and a contractor is approved at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting. Chandra Alpough, director of Parks and Recreation, said the City Council is scheduled to vote next...
MySanAntonio
Gov. Greg Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
