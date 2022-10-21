Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Ajax vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Liverpool continue to be hit by injury and fitness concerns as their attention returns to the Champions League tonight with a trip to Ajax.With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota already out, Liverpool then lost Darwin Nunez and Thiago ahead of Saturday’s dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.But Jurgen Klopp must get his squad ready to go again, with the Reds looking to book their place in the knockout stages tonight.A draw or win would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to spare.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Ajax vs...
Is Napoli vs Rangers on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Rangers travel to Naples looking to pull off an unlikely comeback to take third and a place in the Europa League. Napoli are battling Liverpool for top spot, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side can still edge out Ajax for third if they take something here. They will then look to Liverpool to secure victory in the other game tonight before targeting victory over the Dutch giants at Ibrox in the final group stage game.Luciano Spalletti’s side will look to maintain a three-point gap to the Reds though, knowing their 4-1 win positions themselves well to overcome Jurgen Klopp’s side even...
Who has played under the most different managers while at the same club?
“César Azpilicueta is up to his 10th manager at Chelsea,” tweets Stu Wilsher. “Is there a record for the most managers played under at the same club?”. Well, Stu, we make it nine managers and one caretaker, but the answer is, of course, yes, which puts that one to bed. Oh! You’d like to know who? OK, here we go.
Tottenham vs Sporting live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Tottenham Hotspur aim to bounce back from defeat to Newcastle on Sunday with a home Champions League game.Sporting Lisbon are in town and just a point behind Spurs in a table with Marseille also just one point behind Antonio Conte’s side with two games remaining.Victory in a chaotic match with Frankfurt last time out put Spurs top of Group D, but the margins are slim, especially with a daunting trip to face OM to finish off the group.Three points will secure qualification for the last 16, but Sporting will be confident after defeating Spurs in the reverse fixture thanks...
