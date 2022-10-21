Read full article on original website
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Is Ajax vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Liverpool face Ajax tonight in the Champions League as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to book their place in the knockout stages.A draw or win in Amsterdam would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to spare, with the Reds six points ahead of Ajax coming into the match.With Napoli able to wrap up top spot tonight against Rangers, a result against Ajax would leave Liverpool not needing to pick up points against the in-form Italians on the final matchday.Liverpool were humbled by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday as injuries and fitness...
Tottenham vs Sporting predicted lineups: Team news for Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham Hotspur welcome Sporting Lisbon to London in the penultimate Champions League round of the group stage.Spurs were upset in Lisbon after late goals from Paulinho and Arthur, which outlines the difficulty for Antonio Conte’s side here, but victory over Frankfurt last time out has taken them to the top of Group D.A defeat at home to Newcastle last weekend, with Harry Kane’s goal failing to spark a sufficient comeback to salvage a point, places even greater emphasis on Spurs bouncing back here.Victory will clinch a last 16 berth, but failure to do so may leave Spurs requiring a...
Who has played under the most different managers while at the same club?
“César Azpilicueta is up to his 10th manager at Chelsea,” tweets Stu Wilsher. “Is there a record for the most managers played under at the same club?”. Well, Stu, we make it nine managers and one caretaker, but the answer is, of course, yes, which puts that one to bed. Oh! You’d like to know who? OK, here we go.
Xavi eases Gavi injury fears for Barcelona
Barcelona boss Xavi has offered a positive update on Gavi following their 4-0 win at home to Athletic Club. La Blaugrana recorded back to back La Liga wins after losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in their El Clasico trip to the Spanish capital last weekend. That is a much needed...
