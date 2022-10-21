Liverpool face Ajax tonight in the Champions League as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to book their place in the knockout stages.A draw or win in Amsterdam would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to spare, with the Reds six points ahead of Ajax coming into the match.With Napoli able to wrap up top spot tonight against Rangers, a result against Ajax would leave Liverpool not needing to pick up points against the in-form Italians on the final matchday.Liverpool were humbled by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday as injuries and fitness...

28 MINUTES AGO