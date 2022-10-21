City of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base celebrate signing of IGSA

The City of Abilene and Dyess AFB are pleased to announce the signing of a unique agreement between the two entities. The Intergovernmental Service Agreement (IGSA) will be one of just a few in place between a municipality and military installment across the country.

The IGSA will be enacted over a ten-year period, and allow the City of Abilene to provide Dyess Air Force Base with support in purchasing goods and services.

With the IGSA, Dyess Air Force Base will be able to benefit from the City of Abilene’s bulk purchasing capabilities and streamlined procurement processes. The IGSA will also work to create efficiencies and economies of scale, and reduce operating and maintenance costs.

“The IGSA strengthens our partnership with Dyess AFB, and is a tangible example of Abilene’s continued support for Dyess,” said Mayor Anthony Williams. “Our entire community benefits from this outstanding partnership, and the wonderful work of the Military Affairs Committee in coordinating it.”

A signing ceremony will be held Tuesday, October 25 at 11 a.m. inside Abilene City Council Chambers to commemorate this historic agreement.