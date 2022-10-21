I have known of Mike Jacobson since the early 1990s but didn’t really get acquainted with him until his appointment to the Legislature. I am an active 30-year school board member from rural Hershey on the Legislation Committee of Nebraska Association of School Boards. Therefore, I have worked with Mike on several legislative bills related to Nebraska’s education. Sen. Jacobson has always answered my emails or text messages, including phone calls. With my work in the Legislature, it’s easy to recognize how quickly he caught on to the process and gained the respect of the body. He is a person that’s easy to approach and gets things done.

HERSHEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO