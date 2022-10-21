Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Birth Announcements, Oct. 23
SKYLER JAMES HIETER Alisa Little and Robert Hieter of North Platte are the parents of a son, Skyler James, born Oct. 18, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Tina Little and Vivian Hieter, both of North Platte. LAINEY RAE KELLEY. Erin Zeigler and Aaron Kelley of North Platte...
North Platte Telegraph
NP adjustment, planning boards to consider higher Viaero cell tower
Both of North Platte’s planning-related city boards Tuesday are scheduled to consider a Viaero Wireless request to build a cell tower at its planned new retail store 20 feet higher than expected. The Board of Adjustment will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to consider a variance so Viaero can...
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Jacobson’s proven voting record makes him the clear choice for Legislature
I have known of Mike Jacobson since the early 1990s but didn’t really get acquainted with him until his appointment to the Legislature. I am an active 30-year school board member from rural Hershey on the Legislation Committee of Nebraska Association of School Boards. Therefore, I have worked with Mike on several legislative bills related to Nebraska’s education. Sen. Jacobson has always answered my emails or text messages, including phone calls. With my work in the Legislature, it’s easy to recognize how quickly he caught on to the process and gained the respect of the body. He is a person that’s easy to approach and gets things done.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
A suggestion for neighbors mulling local abortion bans
Today’s other ballot-issue comment isn’t meant as an endorsement, pro or con. But we have some food for thought to folks in some of our west central Nebraska towns. Voters in Arnold, Brady, Curtis, Hershey, Paxton and Wallace will vote Nov. 8 on local ballot initiatives meant to ban abortions inside their limits.
News Channel Nebraska
Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala
OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
Kearney Hub
150th anniversary tickets selling now in Cozad
COZAD — The sesquicentennial kickoff for Cozad’s 150th Celebration will be Dec. 31, at the Elk’s Lodge in Cozad. The New Year’s Eve celebration includes a prime rib dinner buffet, entrance into an evening of music by The James Lee Band for those 21 and older and champagne at midnight.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 23
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (7) updates to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
KSNB Local4
Scottsbluff football blows out Lexington in season finale
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Lexington welcomed on in Scottsbluff for the season finale of regular play. In the end, the Bearcats take down the Minutemen. See embedded video for highlights.
Comments / 0