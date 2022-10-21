Read full article on original website
Best ‘Beauty and the Beast’ jewelry
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Beauty and the Beast” is a “tale as old as time,” and you can add timeless jewelry based on the characters and symbols from the 1991 Disney animated movie to your collection. Whether you prefer necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings or a combination of jewelry, you can find beautiful pieces to suit your tastes. If you’re looking for jewelry that will cast a spell on you, “be our guest” and purchase the officially licensed Disney Beauty and the Beast Two-Tone Sterling Silver Belle Rose Stud Earrings and Necklace Set.
A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Hide Wrinkles Instantly
This article has been updated since its initial 09/02/22 publish date. While fine lines and wrinkling of the skin is inevitable with aging, there are still clever tricks and hacks that you can use to conceal them with makeup, if you wish to! We reac...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Makeup Brands For Women Over 50
While aging is both an inevitable and beautiful thing, one great way to highlight your features over 50 is revamping your beauty routine, and the tools you use. We checked in with a professional makeup artist and expert for her favorite affordable and quality brands, tools and products— including contour sticks, lipsticks, eyeshadows and more— to use on mature skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder, and find which brands and products can best highlight your skin (after all hitting the big 5-0 is an accomplishment to celebrate!)
This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions
If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale
Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more, the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients. Even better, while its currently sold out on Kjaer Weis’ site, it’s...
An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines
The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
Ulta, Bath & Body Works, CeraVe, E.l.f. Cosmetics, and SheaMoisture among beauty favorites for female teens, survey finds
Female teens' beauty favorites include Bath & Body Works, CeraVe, E.l.f., and SheaMoisture, study reveals. Ulta is top place to buy beauty products.
Afraid to put on false lashes yourself? Our beauty expert explains how easy false eyelashes are to use
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re a self-proclaimed beauty expert or prefer the natural look, everyone agrees that applying false eyelashes is intimidating. It’s ironic that one of the smallest beauty products can simultaneously make us feel so confident and anxious. To help us gain confidence and banish our fears, we asked our beauty expert to explain how easy false eyelashes are to use. As a professional stylist who works with news anchors, national beauty pageant winners, recording artists, actors and politicians, Oscar Molinar has spent decades cultivating his techniques.
Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms
Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
Does Three Ships Beauty’s Night Cream Bring Anti-Aging Dreams To Reality?
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.I’ve long dreamed of cultivating the perfect skincare routine: one that would yield consistent results, deliver Fountain of Youth-like results, and would be reasonably affordable, too. Simple enough, right?Of course, it’s never that simple. My skin, like a lot of people’s, has evolved and changed through the years, and so have its needs. A simple face wash, toner, and moisturizer worked just fine in my twenties when my skin was youthful, crows feet-free, unblemished and resilient, but now I need more quality products to...
Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Summer Beauty Products Includes a Tik Tok Viral Lip Gloss That’s Under $25 & On Sale Right Now
Drew Barrymore has a way of captivating audiences on screen, but it’s her effortlessly cool “mom beauty” that really has us paying attention. Last summer, the actress, entrepreneur and mom of two spilled her beauty secrets on Instagram, and we had to stock up on everything she recommended. While you’d think that it takes tons of fancy makeup products to get the actress ready, she keeps it pretty simple. For instance, Barrymore makes skincare the focus of her routine before makeup, making sure she uses an ample amount of SPF. Then comes makeup — and one of her favorites is...
Fragrance Connoisseur Maiya Nicole Dishes Celebrities' Favorite Scents
The founder behind viral online platform, Black Girls Smell Good, knows her notes. While the beauty industry has a great focus on makeup, skincare, and haircare, there is one more lane that often gets the underrated treatment – fragrance. The $8.15 billion market continues to expand with brands and celebrities alike dabbling into perfumery, and one social media savvy woman from Los Angeles is breaking down its doors, educating the masses. Maiya Nicole, founder of the online platform Black Girls Smell Good, is the fragrance connoisseur you need to follow.
Amazon Great Indian Festival: 60% Off On Foundation From Maybelline, Lakme, L'Oreal And More
Foundation is one of the first products most of us use - aside from mascara and tinted lip balm. This face makeup product is a staple for makeup beginners and pros alike. In other words, the foundation is face makeup. It's supposed to act as the foundation for your makeup look, so you use it all over your face to make an excellent, even base. With the right formula, you can cover blemishes, even out your skin tone, blur imperfections, and make your face look smooth and even.
Brad Pitt’s New Skin Care Line Inspired by Wine: What Experts Think
Brad Pitt has launched a new genderless skin care line with ingredients, including grape seeds and botanicals, that promise to slow aging. Dermatologists feel more evidence behind the ingredients is needed before recommending it. Other graceful aging support ingredients, including retinol, have more robust data to support use. Brad Pitt...
Bearaby just relaunched its velvet weighted blanket in lush new fall colors
The luxe-looking Velvet Napper has just returned for the fall season with a few new colors that are perfect for autumn's chillier days (and hygge-minded homes).
‘The Hair Tales’ Celebrates A Night Of Coils, Kinks, And Curls With The Black Hair Experience
On a balmy Brooklyn night, every imaginable shade of melanin swarmed together under one roof for The Black Hair Experience. In celebration of Hulu’s forthcoming docuseries The Hair Tales — executive produced by Michaela Angela Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Oprah Winfrey — attendees flicked it up inside the many imaginative exhibitions. Tastebuds were satisfied with a smorgasbord of soul foods, a curated bar, and a separate oysters and ceviche station provided by MotherShuckers. DJ Kola Champagne kept everyone two-stepping as she spun the most ear-wormy R&B tracks ahead of Davis’ surprise appearance.More from VIBE.comUsher Serenades Issa Rae On Stage In...
