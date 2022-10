The report addresses equity gaps and urges changes across higher education. The Boyer 2030 Commission on Wednesday (Oct. 19) issued its “Equity/Excellence Imperative” for undergraduate education at U.S. research institutions: “a belief that excellence and equity are inextricably entwined, such that excellence without equity (privilege reproducing privilege) is not true excellence, and equity (mere access) without excellence is unfulfilled promise.”

