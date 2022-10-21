ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

thestandardnewspaper.online

Antares Point hosts Second Annual Car Show￼

Antares Point will be hosting its Second Annual Car Show on Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Antares Point Visitor Center and Gift Shop. There will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and trophies. Registration is $10. Dash plaques will be given for the first 50 cars registered.
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Lake Havasu City, AZ

Located in Mohave County, Arizona, Lake Havasu City is a well-known tourist destination. It is probably best known for being home to the old London Bridge from London, England. The bridge in London was replaced in 1968 and sold to a businessman in what is now Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Kingman Begins Work on White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail

The AZ State Parks Board and the City of Kingman is partnering with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do the trail construction. The Arizona State Parks Board voted unanimously to approve a $99,000 grant for the City of Kingman earlier this year to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW).
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Families find new adventures at Cornfest

BULLHEAD CITY — Throwing weapons usually is frowned upon. Except at Cornfest. The Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River's annual community event at Gary Keith Civic Center Park unveiled an "axe throwing center" where adults could test their skills tossing things that shouldn't be thrown at large, wooden bullseye targets.
FORT MOHAVE, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Facial Hair Takes Center Stage In Lake Havasu Saturday

Billed as the 51st London Bridge Beard and Mustache contest, hosted by the Lake Havasu City Beard and Mustache Coalition, this fun event added to the London Bridge Days schedule this weekend. The contest offered several categories for both men and women including styles, lengths and more. The Lake Havasu...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Inside Lake Havasu City’s C.E.R.T. Team

October is officially the start of event season in Lake Havasu City, which means when the fire department or police appear at large events, not too far behind is the volunteer Citizen Emergency Response Team or C.E.R.T. Team. “You often see us at large scale events such as the Run...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mohave, AZ

In 1859, the United States Military caused the Mohave Tribe to divide into two groups. One of the groups remained near their ancestral lands. The other group spelled their name with an “h” and relocated to Parker, Arizona. The difference in spelling continues to this day. What has...
FORT MOHAVE, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
LAUGHLIN, NV
actionnews5.com

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
KINGMAN, AZ
zachnews.net

News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.

Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada

In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
NEVADA STATE
kyma.com

Inclement weather appears to be cause of deadly September plane crash

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Federal investigators say the small plane that crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the September 13th crash...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Kingman Safeway to reopen Oct. 28￼

KINGMAN – The Safeway corporation, for whatever reason, has refused to answer any questions regarding damage and repair of its grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. The outlet has remained closed since an August 13 rain-related roof collapse that injured no one during a monsoon season summer storm.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fatal rollover in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Report finds responses to Sept. outage more positive than negative

BULLHEAD CITY — A report analyzing 25,100 social media interactions made between Sept. 4-13 about the Labor Day power outage found positive comments outweighed negative comments by 5-to-1. "We did some analytics just to see what the community was saying and when they were saying it," City Manager Toby Cotter said during his report to the City Council at Tuesday's meeting. "Overall, I think the community fared very well."
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ

