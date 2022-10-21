Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Antares Point hosts Second Annual Car Show￼
Antares Point will be hosting its Second Annual Car Show on Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Antares Point Visitor Center and Gift Shop. There will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and trophies. Registration is $10. Dash plaques will be given for the first 50 cars registered.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Located in Mohave County, Arizona, Lake Havasu City is a well-known tourist destination. It is probably best known for being home to the old London Bridge from London, England. The bridge in London was replaced in 1968 and sold to a businessman in what is now Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Kingman Begins Work on White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail
The AZ State Parks Board and the City of Kingman is partnering with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do the trail construction. The Arizona State Parks Board voted unanimously to approve a $99,000 grant for the City of Kingman earlier this year to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW).
Mohave Daily News
Families find new adventures at Cornfest
BULLHEAD CITY — Throwing weapons usually is frowned upon. Except at Cornfest. The Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River's annual community event at Gary Keith Civic Center Park unveiled an "axe throwing center" where adults could test their skills tossing things that shouldn't be thrown at large, wooden bullseye targets.
riverscenemagazine.com
Facial Hair Takes Center Stage In Lake Havasu Saturday
Billed as the 51st London Bridge Beard and Mustache contest, hosted by the Lake Havasu City Beard and Mustache Coalition, this fun event added to the London Bridge Days schedule this weekend. The contest offered several categories for both men and women including styles, lengths and more. The Lake Havasu...
riverscenemagazine.com
Inside Lake Havasu City’s C.E.R.T. Team
October is officially the start of event season in Lake Havasu City, which means when the fire department or police appear at large events, not too far behind is the volunteer Citizen Emergency Response Team or C.E.R.T. Team. “You often see us at large scale events such as the Run...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mohave, AZ
In 1859, the United States Military caused the Mohave Tribe to divide into two groups. One of the groups remained near their ancestral lands. The other group spelled their name with an “h” and relocated to Parker, Arizona. The difference in spelling continues to this day. What has...
Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
KTAR.com
Murder suspect, girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert after vehicle pursuit
PHOENIX — A male wanted for murder and his girlfriend were found dead by Lake Havasu City Police Department SWAT in the desert after a high-speed vehicle pursuit Thursday, authorities said. On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Hunter McGuire, 26,...
actionnews5.com
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
riverscenemagazine.com
LHHS Homecoming Game Ends In Big Knights Victory
Lake Havasu High School took on the Greenway Demons Friday night and capped Homecoming 2022 with a victory of 55-14. Xanthia Still and Glen Adona were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada
In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
kyma.com
Inclement weather appears to be cause of deadly September plane crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Federal investigators say the small plane that crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the September 13th crash...
Lake Mead rangers search for body after witness provides tip, body recovered
Park Rangers recovered a body from an area at Lake Mead after receiving a tip from a witness who said someone was swimming without a floatation device.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Safeway to reopen Oct. 28￼
KINGMAN – The Safeway corporation, for whatever reason, has refused to answer any questions regarding damage and repair of its grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. The outlet has remained closed since an August 13 rain-related roof collapse that injured no one during a monsoon season summer storm.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
Mohave Daily News
Report finds responses to Sept. outage more positive than negative
BULLHEAD CITY — A report analyzing 25,100 social media interactions made between Sept. 4-13 about the Labor Day power outage found positive comments outweighed negative comments by 5-to-1. "We did some analytics just to see what the community was saying and when they were saying it," City Manager Toby Cotter said during his report to the City Council at Tuesday's meeting. "Overall, I think the community fared very well."
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
