Mehrdad Moayedi’s Centurion American has added a historic Texas ranch to its stable. Southfork Ranch, once the backdrop of the Ewing family drama on the famous television series Dallas in the 1970s, now belongs to the Farmers Branch-based company. Centurion says it plans to use part of the 241-acre property in the town of Parker for a new neighborhood of custom homes, according to the Dallas Morning News.

PARKER, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO