Kelly Clarkson is lending her voice to celebrate the LGBTQ community and discourage discrimination on Spirit Day. On Thursday, during her beloved “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show, Clarkson sang Third Eye Blind’s “Jumper.” After belting the track’s lyrics while backed by her My Band Y’all, Clarkson explained the significance of the poignant 1997 rock song. “The song was tragically inspired by the death of a gay teenager who was bullied,” she explained after the performance. “It’s been celebrated for its message of support for the LGBTQ+ community, which is why we chose it for today. Because today is Spirit Day.” Sharing...

3 DAYS AGO