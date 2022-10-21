Read full article on original website
No-Shell Linguine & Clams
When I was a teenager, while my friends were enjoying their social lives on the weekends, I worked in Italian American restaurants. Linguine and clams was a common family meal and something I made very regularly. Nowadays, most recipes and restaurants include whole steamed clams (usually littleneck), but we never used fresh clams. And I still prefer this no-shell style.
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of the queen’s favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
Lemon Garlic Butter Swai Fish: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Lemon Garlic Butter Swai Fish recipe makes an excellent quick dinner entree as it is prepared easily, using very few ingredients. It is highly versatile and quite affordable as well. This recipe only takes 10 minutes to prep and 15 to cook. Check out the video above to see...
Chicken Adobo: A Filipino chicken stew
I am half Filipino. At least, that’s what I tell myself. When I’m with my other Pinoy friends, I struggle to find a sense of belonging because my upbringing was very American in comparison. I do not speak even a tiny bit of Tagalog or Ilocano. I do not refer to my older sister as Ate, nor do I have a kuya. I grew up in an American household speaking English. However, the one thing that I feel I have a strong connection to culturally is Filipino food, which I hold dear to my heart.
I tried Misfits Market, the online produce store for "funny-looking" veggies. I won't be reordering.
I tried out the service and found the fruits and vegetables were fine, but I didn't save any money.
Julia Child’s Ground Beef Patties (Bifteck Haché A La Lyonnaise)
Julia’s easy and elegant French hamburger. (No buns here!) You are probably thinking, where’s the bun? But there is no bun here. These are hamburgers, more or less, but they’re so much more. First of all, they’re ridiculously flavorful — a savory seasoned patty of beef with a crisp crust and a buttery, beefy sauce to go with it. Second of all, they’re easy. And economical. They’re beef patties in the French style (sans bun) brought to you by Julia Child and they’re a brilliant way to use ground beef that feels a little more elevated than your basic burger.
Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
All the creamy, savory, nutty flavors you love in this takeout favorite in an easy at-home version. The marinated and skewered chicken is exceptionally tender with hints of coconut, ginger, and garlic. The homemade peanut sauce is both sweet and savory with a zesty lime finish. It’s also great served over salad, with raw veggies or salad rolls—so you might want to double the recipe. The cucumber salad is a tasty side dish that allows you to control the heat level. If you’re not going to eat the cucumber salad immediately, keep the dressings and salad separate until ready to serve.
What's for Dinner This Week: Chili-Pie Burgers, Coconut-Salmon Curry, Creamy Chicken and Mushrooms with Egg Noodles—and More
Wondering what to make for dinner? Need some inspiration? Here's our list of suggestions: dinner recipes that take less than an hour of mostly hands-off time. Yes, there will be pasta (or noodles!) and, yes, it will be delicious. We'll be here every Friday with five weeknight dinners, including recipes, shopping lists, and everything you need to streamline your week ahead.
