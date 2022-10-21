Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Utah, bringing snow and gorgeous views
Over the weekend, much of Utah saw its first snowfall! Utah's Weather Authority delivered stunning photos from almost every corner of the state. To join the group and share your photos with FOX 13 News, click here.
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
ksl.com
Utah wildlife agency proposes changes to elk hunting as popularity soars
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials are proposing a new plan to manage elk populations as their agency's current plan expires and the demand to hunt the species grows to all-time highs. Dax Mangus, the big game coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, says that the...
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
kslnewsradio.com
Storm to bring high winds and snow to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service warned Utahns of an upcoming storm that could bring high winds and cold conditions to the state. Most of the snow should stay in the mountains. But, temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees on Monday morning. So, snow in the valley is definitely a possibility.
Utah Avalanche Center reports first human-caused slide of the season
Just one day after the first snowfall of autumn 2022, an avalanche occurred in one of Utah's canyons and was apparently human-caused.
ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
ksl.com
Mitt Romney's Deer Valley ski lodge is up for sale. How much is he asking?
DEER VALLEY — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has put his luxury mountain lodge in Park City on the market. The 8,730 square-foot ski-in, ski-out home near Deer Valley Resort is listed for $11.5 million. Located at the edge of the Success ski run at 6730 Silver Lake Drive, the home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It has a private ski tunnel off the lower level of the half-acre property.
kwbg.com
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
ksl.com
It's Utah's most expensive race: Where is the money coming from?
SALT LAKE CITY — They're hard to miss, taking over your TV, mailbox and cell phone: ads supporting or opposing Sen. Mike Lee and his challenger Evan McMullin. The campaign for Utah's senate seat is now the most expensive in state history, with more than $25 million brought in by candidates, and spent by super PACs on advertisements.
sweetwaternow.com
First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight
CHEYENNE — The nice autumn weather we’ve been experiencing this month is about to give way to the first significant winter weather storm front in Wyoming tonight. Light to moderate snow will be forming after midnight around South Pass and along the southwest portion of the state along I-80, according to the Wyoming Transportation Department.
ksl.com
Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
ksl.com
Wyoming hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack
PINEDALE, Wyo. — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for...
kjzz.com
UHP responds to dozens of crashes, slide-offs during first snowstorm of season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol responded to more than 100 crashes statewide on Saturday. Around 40 of the crashes happened within a four-to-five-hour timeframe when a cold front moved through northern Utah, bringing rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. Joann...
