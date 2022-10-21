ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Storm to bring high winds and snow to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service warned Utahns of an upcoming storm that could bring high winds and cold conditions to the state. Most of the snow should stay in the mountains. But, temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees on Monday morning. So, snow in the valley is definitely a possibility.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Mitt Romney's Deer Valley ski lodge is up for sale. How much is he asking?

DEER VALLEY — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has put his luxury mountain lodge in Park City on the market. The 8,730 square-foot ski-in, ski-out home near Deer Valley Resort is listed for $11.5 million. Located at the edge of the Success ski run at 6730 Silver Lake Drive, the home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It has a private ski tunnel off the lower level of the half-acre property.
PARK CITY, UT
kwbg.com

National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
DES MOINES, IA
ksl.com

It's Utah's most expensive race: Where is the money coming from?

SALT LAKE CITY — They're hard to miss, taking over your TV, mailbox and cell phone: ads supporting or opposing Sen. Mike Lee and his challenger Evan McMullin. The campaign for Utah's senate seat is now the most expensive in state history, with more than $25 million brought in by candidates, and spent by super PACs on advertisements.
UTAH STATE
sweetwaternow.com

First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight

CHEYENNE — The nice autumn weather we’ve been experiencing this month is about to give way to the first significant winter weather storm front in Wyoming tonight. Light to moderate snow will be forming after midnight around South Pass and along the southwest portion of the state along I-80, according to the Wyoming Transportation Department.
WYOMING STATE
ksl.com

Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Wyoming hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack

PINEDALE, Wyo. — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy