FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
fox4news.com
Overnight crash in northwest Dallas sends two people to the hospital with serious injuries
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a major crash in Northwest Dallas early Sunday morning. According to police, a driver lost control of the car, struck the median, and hit a pick-up truck at the 10700 block of Harry Hines Boulevard just after 2 a.m.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Flower Mound
A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday morning after a collision with a white vehicle in west Flower Mound. The vehicle was headed east in the 4900 block of Wichita Trail — in front of Coram Deo Academy — and turned left onto Skillern Boulevard, right in front of a westbound motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was unable to stop and struck the vehicle, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.
Dallas first responders find body in burning vehicle off Burma Road
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after fire crews working to extinguish a burning vehicle discovered a dead body inside on Saturday evening.Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the 4600 block of Burma Rd. after a request came in from Dallas Fire-Rescue.When they arrived, police learned that Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to reports about a burning vehicle in the woods off of Burma Rd.Fire crews discovered a small SUV engulfed in flames and began working to extinguish the blaze. After putting the fire out, they discovered a body.The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge
A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
fox4news.com
Retired Haltom City police officer killed in fire
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A retired Haltom City police officer was killed in a Sunday morning fire at his home in Azle. Corporal Tony Miller, 62, retired from the department earlier this year after 25 years on the force. Miller started his career as a patrol officer who eventually was...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in the southern area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said. Police said they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Burma Road, about a mile from the intersection of South Central Expressway and Great Trinity Forest Way.
irvingweekly.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed By SUV in Richardson Multi-Vehicle Crash
The Richardson Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Collins Blvd and Municipal Drive. At 9:07am, Richardson Fire/EMS and Police responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Accident investigators say two SUVs were traveling southbound on Collins...
KWTX
Belton person of interest in 3-year-olds murder crashes after pursuit
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Jay Isiah Allen, 33, has been located in North Texas leading to a fiery crash on I-35. Authorities caught up to Allen I-35 North leading to a speed chase. The vehicle would then crash and catch on fire near Itasca. Sources tell KWTX the suspect...
fox4news.com
18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
Police search for woman who allegedly fled fatal hit-and-run
After a fatal hit-and-run this summer, the Dallas Police Department has asked for help to identify a suspect linked to the incident. The suspect is described as a woman in a dark SUV.
37-Year-Old-Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Azle (Azle, TX)
According to the Azle Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Azle on Thursday. The crash happened at the 1300 block of NW Parkway near the Russell Feed Store at around 8 a.m.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
One person struck and killed by traffic on I-45 in southeast Dallas County
One person has died after being struck by traffic in southeast Dallas overnight. Just past 12:30 a.m. the victim was hit while on foot on north-bound I-45 near the I-20 interchange just north of Hutchinson.
Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
Man arrested for vandalizing Denton City Hall with urine and feces
A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into Denton City Hall in Denton, Texas, and “causing extreme damage to the City Manager’s Office,” that included urine and feces, according to police.
KENS 5
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
fox4news.com
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
KHOU
Who is Nestor Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in the fatal shootings of two Dallas hospital employees?
DALLAS — Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas Police offers responded to reports of a shooting at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, police said they found two hospital employees shot and killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor of the hospital. They also said they detained a suspect in the shooting -- a man who had been shot and injured by the Methodist Health System police officer that first responded to the scene.
wbap.com
Ten Year Old Brutal Ennis Cold Case Murder Suspect Reported Jailed in Mexico
WFAA DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Mexican Police say they’ve captured a second murder suspected wanted for ten years, in the stabbing death and body burning of a then 15-year old girl. Police say Moriah Gonzalez was stabbed to death by then 18 year old Jennifer Puente, and the body...
