ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Flower Mound

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday morning after a collision with a white vehicle in west Flower Mound. The vehicle was headed east in the 4900 block of Wichita Trail — in front of Coram Deo Academy — and turned left onto Skillern Boulevard, right in front of a westbound motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was unable to stop and struck the vehicle, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas first responders find body in burning vehicle off Burma Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after fire crews working to extinguish a burning vehicle discovered a dead body inside on Saturday evening.Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the 4600 block of Burma Rd. after a request came in from Dallas Fire-Rescue.When they arrived, police learned that Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to reports about a burning vehicle in the woods off of Burma Rd.Fire crews discovered a small SUV engulfed in flames and began working to extinguish the blaze. After putting the fire out, they discovered a body.The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge

A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Retired Haltom City police officer killed in fire

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A retired Haltom City police officer was killed in a Sunday morning fire at his home in Azle. Corporal Tony Miller, 62, retired from the department earlier this year after 25 years on the force. Miller started his career as a patrol officer who eventually was...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in the southern area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said. Police said they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Burma Road, about a mile from the intersection of South Central Expressway and Great Trinity Forest Way.
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed By SUV in Richardson Multi-Vehicle Crash

The Richardson Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Collins Blvd and Municipal Drive. At 9:07am, Richardson Fire/EMS and Police responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Accident investigators say two SUVs were traveling southbound on Collins...
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
PLANO, TX
KHOU

Who is Nestor Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in the fatal shootings of two Dallas hospital employees?

DALLAS — Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas Police offers responded to reports of a shooting at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, police said they found two hospital employees shot and killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor of the hospital. They also said they detained a suspect in the shooting -- a man who had been shot and injured by the Methodist Health System police officer that first responded to the scene.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy