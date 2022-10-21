There are nearly 200 missing Native Americans from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. The FBI is working to tackle unsolved cases

not all natives understand English very well, need interpreters, and educate our tribal police, states are not representing tribal governments. no it's or buts. needed in our tribal records that show who is still missing. and it's hard especially if they lost their identification. my uncle is still missing from priest training, never returned home. that's why I hardly trust state police.
I'm on native American side I'm Hispanic but I have much respect for them 1erst 1ns here since the beginning please help them I will try my best.
choices they make to be in abusive relationships that end up in missing or death. instead of rallies natives should be out looking for their love ones. or even teaching them right from the beginning in the home rather than after the fact! our tribe is so quick to cry but not quick to educate our kids in making right life choices.
Comments / 31