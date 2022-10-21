Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Keene celebrates Gathering of the Gourds
KEENE, N.H. — Some kids were able to get an early start to trick-or-treating in Keene. Saturday's Gathering of the Gourds had trick-or-treating- pumpkin carving contests, more than two dozen vendors and fall-themed dinner and drink specials. Organizers said they wanted to plan it in a way that was...
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
Massachusetts Hiker Dies After Medical Emergency on Trail
A man from Massachusetts who was hiking in New Hampshire recently died after he experienced a medical emergency on a trail. The man was hiking in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Oct. 22. There was no cell phone service in the area so New Hampshire Fish and Game received an emergency beacon.
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread. Some dude who goes by electro_mechanicool posted the below photo with some incredible advice: "When in NH, always remember to check your doorknobs for porcupines. Stay safe out there."
laconiadailysun.com
Artificial wildlife spotted at Tilton Island Park
TILTON — When a flock of pink plastic flamingos landed this month on Tilton Island Park in the middle of the Winnipesaukee River, there was immediate speculation that they might have arrived to help raise money for the restoration of the town’s unique pedestrian bridge. The bridge, which...
WMUR.com
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
WMUR.com
Keene church affected by deadly plane crash next door
KEENE, N.H. — Hope Chapel said they have canceled their Sunday service so investigators can work in their parking lot next door to a deadly plane crash site. The church youth group safely evacuated Friday when a plane struck an apartment building, starting a fire and killing two people on board, according to assistant pastor Michael McCosker.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
KEENE, N.H. — Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday. Police and fire crews responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at a building on Lower Main Street in Keene, shortly before 7 p.m. Once on scene,...
Back in School, Teachers Face Parking Jam at Haverhill High; Magliocchetti Suggests Adding Lot
It wasn’t a problem last week as a teachers’ strike left lots empty, but with a generally larger workforce this year, Haverhill High School faces a lack of adequate parking for staff members. School Committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti said a recent tour of the school pointed to...
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
Review of Brattleboro EMS takeover will include option of returning to the old setup
A soon-to-be-released feasibility study of whether Brattleboro’s municipal government should permanently provide all local emergency medical services will offer the choice of reinstating the town’s nearly 60-year contract with Windham County’s largest and longest-serving agency, Rescue Inc. Read the story on VTDigger here: Review of Brattleboro EMS takeover will include option of returning to the old setup.
wabi.tv
KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
Deerfield Valley News
Local supermarket to become part of grocery conglomerate
WILMINGTON - Shaw’s, the valley’s largest grocer, will eventually be under the helm of a different parent company. It was announced last week that its parent company, Albertsons, will merge with Kroger, creating a grocery behemoth that will have a presence in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve sewer rate increase to help pay for largest DPW project in Manchester history
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The average Manchester resident will pay an extra $3.50 a month on their sewer bill beginning next April to help defer costs on the largest Department of Public Works project in Queen City history. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the increase, which jumped...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brattleboro, Vermont
Brattleboro is a town in Southern Vermont, well known for its local urban art scene, historic covered bridges, and quaint downtown area on the banks of the Connecticut River. Brattleboro, Vermont, is a hot spot for travelers in all four seasons, and it’s understandable why. Spring and summer mean perfect weather, complete with hiking and biking trails, and a crisp fall offers apple cider, maple syrup, and craft beer as you watch the leaves change.
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
WMUR.com
KEENE, N.H. — Two people are dead after a plane crashed into a building in Keene on Friday night, according to the Keene mayor. Keene Mayor George Hansel said the plane crashed shortly after departure from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The plane hit a multifamily building at 661 Main Street...
