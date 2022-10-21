Read full article on original website
theorion.com
Chico State Men’s Golf fault in Otter Invitational: Aim to finish the season strong in Hawaii
After coming off a team win at the Wildcat Classic, the Chico State Men’s Golf team took a step backward at the Otter Invitational hosted by the Monterey Bay Otters on Oct. 17-18. The Wildcats finished in 15th place out of the 18 teams that competed at the Bayonet...
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
theorion.com
Drunk-driving student hits woman wearing costume
A woman suffered major bodily injuries after being hit by a car on Ivy Street less than two blocks from campus late Saturday evening. The 24-year-old driver, Cole Carpenter, a student at Chico State, was arrested and charged with allegedly driving under the influence. The woman was transported to Enloe...
actionnewsnow.com
Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99
CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
actionnewsnow.com
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Dog Hell, Do-nothing Groundwater Officials, and Manton School Extortion
We are in Dog Hell. Our neighbors down the hill are selling their place and not taking their dogs. They bought the house a couple years ago but have never lived in it. They just used it to grow cannabis indoors and got caught when they set their power pole on fire by overloading the transformer and blowing the top clean off.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Nevada City
Breweries, street fairs, music festivals, shopping, modern art galleries, railroad museums, and theatrical performances await you in the picturesque town of Nevada City tucked away in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California. Whether you are a history buff, a gourmet food lover, or an adventure-seeker, you can have an epic...
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested in Northern California
The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California have been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone […]
actionnewsnow.com
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
