Chico, CA

KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
theorion.com

Drunk-driving student hits woman wearing costume

A woman suffered major bodily injuries after being hit by a car on Ivy Street less than two blocks from campus late Saturday evening. The 24-year-old driver, Cole Carpenter, a student at Chico State, was arrested and charged with allegedly driving under the influence. The woman was transported to Enloe...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99

CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport

CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
CHICO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Dog Hell, Do-nothing Groundwater Officials, and Manton School Extortion

We are in Dog Hell. Our neighbors down the hill are selling their place and not taking their dogs. They bought the house a couple years ago but have never lived in it. They just used it to grow cannabis indoors and got caught when they set their power pole on fire by overloading the transformer and blowing the top clean off.
MANTON, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Nevada City

Breweries, street fairs, music festivals, shopping, modern art galleries, railroad museums, and theatrical performances await you in the picturesque town of Nevada City tucked away in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California. Whether you are a history buff, a gourmet food lover, or an adventure-seeker, you can have an epic...
NEVADA CITY, CA

