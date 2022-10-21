Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Shawn Michaels Details When Simone Johnson Will Make Her Televised WWE Debut
On Friday, Shawn Michaels took part in the NXT Halloween Havoc media call, which was the very first media call in NXT history. It would take place on the eve before the brand’s Premium Live Event of Halloween Havoc. Shawn Michaels Gives Exciting Timeline On Simone Johnson. Shawn Michaels...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act
This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns ahead of Crown Jewel match vs. Roman Reigns
Logan Paul is SmackDown bound. Paul, training with WWE legend Shawn Michaels behind the scenes, is zeroing in on an undisputed WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel when he makes an appearance on Friday's show. SmackDown kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Hunting Center in Toledo, Ohio.
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Questions WWE’s Decision To Release FTR
Released by WWE on April 10th, 2020, the then-Revival – comprised of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder – ended their six-year tenure with the sports entertainment giant. They’d held the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships and were heralded as one of the most impressive tandems of the modern generation.
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Back At Report About Backstage Heat
An AEW star has fired back at reports that extras close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently calling it “careless reporting.”. In the October 24, 2022 issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer claimed:. “I’m not sure what the story is but it was...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star’s Hilarious Reaction To Former Faction Mate’s New Character Tease
A WWE star has a hilarious reaction to their former faction mate teasing a new character during a vignette on NXT Halloween Havoc. With the former T-Bar’s Twitter account and Instagram removing profile pics and all posts, there wasn’t a lot of new information about the possible future direction.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Popular Star Injured On SmackDown
WWE has announced an injury to a popular star occurred during tonight’s edition (October 21) of SmackDown on FOX. After SmackDown went off the air, WWE announced an injury sustained by Sheamus after a vicious post-match attack by The Bloodline. Writing on social media, WWE announced:. “BREAKING: Due to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown To Air On FS1 October 28
If WWE fans want to check out Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week, they’ll have to remember to flip channels!. For next week’s October 28 edition of WWE SmackDown, WWE has announced that fans will have to move the channel over to FS1. Taking to their social media...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Describes Poignant Moment In Locker Room
A WWE star describes a poignant moment they had in the locker room after believing they just wrestled their last match. Recently having a chat with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, the recently returned Candice LeRae opened up about the feeling of her last match. Before heading...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Calls Cody Rhodes “Entitled” Early In WWE Career
An ex-WWE Superstar believed that Cody Rhodes was “entitled” earlier in his career in World Wrestling Entertainment. When the two first met, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree said he felt like Rhodes was “entitled.”. Cody Rhodes played a key role on WWE’s Monday Night Raw brand in...
wrestletalk.com
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Addresses WWE-GCW Relationship Rumors
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has addressed the WWE and GCW relationship rumors. GCW star Joey Janela has caused a lot of speculation as of late after promoting WWE Raw multiple times in the past few weeks, while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale raised eyebrows by saying he wants to use guys like Omos in Game Changer Wrestling.
wrestletalk.com
Live AEW Rampage Match Card Includes Titles Vs. Trademark Match
Tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage is set to feature a host of exciting matches live from AEW’s home in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW Rampage will not only be live tonight at 10pm EST on TNT, it is set to feature three big championship matches. On the heels of...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts New Look On SmackDown
A WWE star has debuted a new look on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to match their burgeoning new character change. Taking on Sonya Deville in a match on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan came to the ring with a new look. With new Harley Quinn inspired gear and makeup, Morgan certainly...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On New WWE Leadership
When asked about the difference between the current AEW and WWE locker rooms in light of recent drama swirling around Tony Khan's roster, Konnan, who has worked for both promotions (though at wildly different periods in history) didn't mince words. On the latest episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast,...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Describes WWE NXT's Current Identity
Shawn Michaels is looking to take "NXT" back to square one. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Michaels touched on the "NXT" brand and how he wants it to be perceived after years of changes. Michaels, 57, has been in charge of "NXT's" creative decisions since being promoted last month.
wrestletalk.com
AEW References Beating NXT In Ratings On Rampage
After AEW Dynamite bested WWE NXT in the ratings on Tuesday for the special resurrection of the head to head war, of course they mentioned it on AEW Rampage!. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, AEW Tag Team champs The Acclaimed were making their way to the ring as AEW Rampage returned to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star To Appear On Talk Show
A top AEW star is set to appear on a talk show. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has quickly become one of the company’s top stars with her impressive undefeated streak at 39-0. Cargill has defeated the likes of Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho and Anna Jay. She has also...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Teases New Character In Fiery Vignette
In a segment during NXT Halloween Havoc, a WWE star featured in a vignette where he set his former character ablaze. In the short clip, the former T-Bar and before that known as Dominik Dijakovic was seen setting fire to his former Retribution mask. With the former T-Bar’s Twitter account...
