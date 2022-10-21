Read full article on original website
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
Solo Sikoa Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Become An Uso
Solo Sikoa has discussed his WWE main roster run so far, revealing that he had hoped that he wouldn’t become a third ‘Uso’. Sikoa, notably the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, made his WWE main roster debut at the September 3 Clash At The Castle event, helping Roman Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Universal Title defence.
Watch Rhea Ripley Bodyslam Luke Gallows On WWE Raw
A massive spot between two big WWE stars just happened on WWE Raw and you’ll have to see it to believe it!. After a promo from Judgment Day kicked off tonight’s October 24 edition of WWE Raw, a match shortly thereafter. In the opening promo of the night,...
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Asking Price For Deal With AEW
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed their asking price for a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Kurt Angle is an Olympic Gold Medalist, multi-time world champion across various promotions and considered by many to be one of the all-time greats inside the ring. Angle retired from in-ring competition in...
NXT Star Set For WWE Main Roster Debut Tonight
According to a new report, an NXT star is set to make their WWE main roster debut tonight (October 24) find out who it is!. In a report from Fightful Select, detailing the expected show plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, an interesting tidbit about an expected debut. Both...
AEW Star Suggests Current Storyline Will Lead To Popular Persona Returning
An AEW star has suggested that their current storyline will lead to a popular persona returning. Matt Hardy has left an endearing legacy on the wrestling business through a three decade career that has spanned WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, ROH and AEW. Since signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, Hardy...
WWE Star Returns To Previous Character To Close Raw
A WWE star has returned to a former iteration to close Monday Night Raw, leaving the division on notice of their arrival!. During the main event featuring Bianca Belair and Bayley, a WWE star returned and debuted an iteration of their previous character and returning to their former in-ring name.
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return On Raw
A recently returned star has finally made their anticipated in-ring debut on WWE Raw. For the first time since July 2021, Elias is back in action in a WWE ring!. While last week his return concert was interrupted by first Matt Riddle and subsequently Seth Rollins, WWE fans finally got the chance to walk with Elias yet again.
Bullet Club Member Shares Honest Thoughts On NWO Comparisons
Bullet Club member and NJPW star Juice Robinson has opened up about comparisons between the Japanese stable and the nWo. Robinson is best known for his time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but has recently made appearances for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. The former IWGP US Champion joined the Bullet Club...
WWE Star To Compete On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ This Weekend
A popular WWE star is set to compete on “Wheel Of Fortune” this weekend. New Day’s Xavier Woods has done a lot to establish himself outside of the WWE bubble. From his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel to his co-hosting gig on G4, Woods knows how to branch off.
Former WWE Star Reacts After Being Name Dropped On Raw
After his name was dropped on WWE Raw, as an insult no less, a former WWE star has reacted on Twitter. In the opening segment on WWE Raw tonight (October 24) between Judgment Day and The OC, AJ Styles name dropped a former WWE star. Invoking the name of James...
AEW Name Change Officially Confirmed
A name change has been confirmed for the AEW tag team of Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison, formerly known as the Varsity Blonds. Pillman and Garrison began working as a team in July 2020, adopting the name in early December of that year. According to a tweet by the...
Match Announced For October 24 WWE Raw
The official WWE website has announced a singles match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson for the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. Anderson, alongside Luke Gallows as the ‘Good Brothers’ made their returns to the company back on the October 10 episode of the show, aiding AJ Styles against the Judgment Day. They made their return to in-ring action as a team on the October 17 episode, besting the Alpha Academy.
William Regal Explains Why WWE Didn’t Hire MJF
William Regal has discussed the reason that WWE chose not to hire AEW star MJF when the latter was 19-years-old. The story of course comes off the pair took part in an incredible promo segment during the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, in which MJF detailed the story of being rejected by the company via an email from Regal, who at the time worked as a talent scout for NXT.
Bloodline Member Gives Thoughts On Potential Rock/Roman Bout
Newest addition to the Bloodline stable, Solo Sikoa, has given his thoughts on a potential match up between the Rock and Roman Reigns. Sikoa made his main roster debut back at WWE Clash At The Castle, interfering in the show’s main event to help his cousin and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against challenger Drew McIntyre.
Former WWE Champion Provides Update On Big E
A former WWE Champion has provided an update on Big E. On the March 11 edition of SmackDown, New Day’s Big E was accidentally dropped on his head during a match that resulted in him fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Since then, the New Day has been represented...
How The AEW Roster Reportedly Feels About Sammy Guevara
Sammy Guevara continues to be a high profile figure in AEW storylines but his backstage reputation continues to take something of a beating. With recent altercations with Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston, as well as several other incidents prior, many people have developed a negative opinion of Guevara, though it’s clear that Tony Khan has faith in the Spanish God in the way that he continues to be well-booked.
NJPW Announce AEW Stars To Appear For November 5 Show
AEW stars have been announced to making the trek to Japan in November for a big upcoming NJPW event, find out who it is!. NJPW has announced a new match for their November 5th show, Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan and they’re familiar faces from AEW!. FTR will be...
Eddie Kingston Comments On AEW Backstage Conflicts
A popular AEW star has commented on the backstage conflicts within the company. In August, it was revealed that Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara had a backstage altercation that led to Kingston being suspended. They turned this conflict into an on-screen storyline when Guevara called Kingston a “fat piece of...
Top AEW Tag Team Announced For Upcoming AAA Event
A top AEW tag team has been announced for an upcoming AAA event. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR have had a magical 2022, racking up huge wins, championship gold and classic matches. Dax and Cash are currently the holders of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, Ring of...
