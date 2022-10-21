Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
CM Punk Investigation Believed To Be ‘Wrapping Up’, Backstage Reaction Update
Following recent news that AEW ‘is not looking to bring back’ CM Punk, and the locker room reportedly expressing “anti-Punk” sentiments, an update has emerged on the status of the investigation into the alleged altercation following AEW All Out’s infamous media scrum. As per Dave...
wrestletalk.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Las Vegas Return For No Surrender 2023 Event
IMPACT Wrestling has announced their return to Las Vegas, Nevada for the IMPACT No Surrender 2023 event. The company announced that IMPACT No Surrender 2023 will take place on Friday, February 24 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be available on IMPACT Plus and...
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pays Special Tribute To Missing WWE Star
It was a special day. WWE runs several events every single year and some of them stand out for one reason or another. You never know when you are going to see something special happen in the ring at any given time and it can be fun to go back and look at some classics. One of the bigger current WWE stars is doing just that on the anniversary of a special match.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Back At Report About Backstage Heat
An AEW star has fired back at reports that extras close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently calling it “careless reporting.”. In the October 24, 2022 issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer claimed:. “I’m not sure what the story is but it was...
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice
Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Claims Hulk Hogan Nixed Early Randy Savage WWF Title Plans
There’s a game changer. It takes a special kind of star to rise to the top of WWE. Getting there is not easy and it often means making moves that hurt some people in the process. This might not be the nicest thing in the world, but it is the kind of thing that happens with almost every top star. Now a former WWE name is telling a story about one of the biggest stars WWE has ever seen.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suggests Current Storyline Will Lead To Popular Persona Returning
An AEW star has suggested that their current storyline will lead to a popular persona returning. Matt Hardy has left an endearing legacy on the wrestling business through a three decade career that has spanned WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, ROH and AEW. Since signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, Hardy...
wrestletalk.com
Bullet Club Member Shares Honest Thoughts On NWO Comparisons
Bullet Club member and NJPW star Juice Robinson has opened up about comparisons between the Japanese stable and the nWo. Robinson is best known for his time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but has recently made appearances for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. The former IWGP US Champion joined the Bullet Club...
PWMania
Character Reveal Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday, New Match Added
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for WWE NXT’s post-Halloween Havoc edition on the USA Network on Tuesday. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to NXT this week to face Lash Legend. On Saturday night, Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc with co-host Quincy...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Tag Team Announced For Upcoming AAA Event
A top AEW tag team has been announced for an upcoming AAA event. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR have had a magical 2022, racking up huge wins, championship gold and classic matches. Dax and Cash are currently the holders of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, Ring of...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Asking Price For Deal With AEW
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed their asking price for a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Kurt Angle is an Olympic Gold Medalist, multi-time world champion across various promotions and considered by many to be one of the all-time greats inside the ring. Angle retired from in-ring competition in...
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: WWE Possibly Reveals Bray Wyatt’s Newest Associate
We might have a glimpse. There are all kinds of things that need to come together to make a wrestling story work in the right way and one of the most important is finding the right people. Putting someone in the wrong spot can mess up quite a bit, especially if the first impression is wrong. Earlier this week, we might have gotten a look at the newest member of a big storyline.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Didn’t Believe The Company Would Ever Sign Him
A lot of wrestlers dream about making it to WWE, and there’s no denying that it takes a lot of hard work to make it to the main roster. Damian Priest has been on the main roster for a while now and fans can see him on TV every week as a member of The Judgement Day.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On When Talent Are Told NJPW Have Creative Set
Backstage details on when talent are told NJPW have creative set has been revealed. New Japan Pro Wrestling have long been known for their long term booking that has seen Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi feud, rise of the Bullet Club and Tetsuya Naito turning his career around. Fightful Select...
AEW hands Matt Hardy another Twist of Fate in 2022
Matt Hardy’s AEW run has been a weird one. Debuting in the promotion’s first show without fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hardy began Broken, had that idea squashed by Tony Khan, who is notoriously not a fan of supernatural angels, and then bounced around from gimmick to gimmick – literally – looking for something that would fit. He tried being all about the Big Money, assembling a family office to help manage other wrestlers – while earning a cut of their profits – tried to stick to that “Matter Of Facts,” and even reunited Team Extreme with his brother Jeff but time after time, his efforts were undermined by cruel twists of fate, and his efforts came up short as a result.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Date & Location Revealed
WWE has officially announced the date and location for the 2023 edition of the annual Elimination Chamber premium live event. Unlike the 2022 edition earlier this year, Elimination Chamber 2023 will not be taking place in Saudi Arabia, but rather in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. The timing...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Feels ‘Nobody Is Better Suited’ To Be KOPW Than Them
A NJPW star feels “nobody is better suited” to be KOPW 22 than them. El Phantasmo made the transition from junior heavyweight to the heavyweight division during this year’s G1 Climax 32 tournament. In his final match, he defeated Shingo Takagi to kickstart a rivalry. At NJPW...
