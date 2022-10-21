City Introduces New Director to Lead the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District

When: Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

What: Meet & Greet for New Public Health Director

Where: Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District

1702 Horne Road

Who: Mayor Paulette Guajardo

City Manager Peter Zanoni

Dr. Fauzia Khan, Public Health Director

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Please join Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Manager Peter Zanoni for a news conference introducing Dr. Fauzia Khan as the new Public Health Director for the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District.

You can view the news conference live using the City’s social media channels:

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Officer Brittany Claramunt at 361-826-6062 or email at brittanyc4@cctexas.com.