City Introduces New Director to Lead the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District
When: Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
What: Meet & Greet for New Public Health Director
Where: Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District
1702 Horne Road
Who: Mayor Paulette Guajardo
City Manager Peter Zanoni
Dr. Fauzia Khan, Public Health Director
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Please join Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Manager Peter Zanoni for a news conference introducing Dr. Fauzia Khan as the new Public Health Director for the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District.
You can view the news conference live using the City’s social media channels:
YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi
For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Officer Brittany Claramunt at 361-826-6062 or email at brittanyc4@cctexas.com.
