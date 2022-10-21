ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Cormier, 'Heartland' Actor, Dead at 33

Robert Cormier has passed away. The Heartland actor died on Sept. 23, according to his obituary. He was 33. The Canadian-born actor's visitation will be held in Ontario on Oct. 1, with the service scheduled for the following day. No other details about his death were immediately available. ET has...

