Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two
Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child. The dancer has been open about her journey to conceive baby number two with her 1.1 million Instagram followers for awhile now. As she nears the end of her first trimester, the certified personal trainer says...
Kim Kardashian is dividing fans with her skincare technique
Social media has its perks, there's no doubt about it. I mean, in need of some hair-spo? No one knows the power of social media better than the queen of Insta, Kim Kardashian, herself. But, as with most things, it does come with its pitfalls *collective sigh*. A major red flag, if you will, with social media and the beauty industry, in particular, is the spread of misinformation – just take the Jones Road foundation hype as a prime example.
This Video Of Ryan Reynolds Grinning At Blake Lively During Her Met Gala Dress Reveal Is So Pure
ICYMI the first time: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively showed up on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, actually dressed for the Gilded Glamour theme. And Reynolds’ reaction to Lively’s color-changing Versace gown was truly too sweet for words. Blake wore a gorgeous Versace dress. Ryan Reynolds and...
Mariah Carey Just Shared An Epic Twinning Photo With Her Daughter Monroe, And It Is Everything
Mariah Carey just shared the sweetest "twinning" moment with her daughter, Monroe, on Twitter and Instagram. The two can be seen rockin' the same hairstyle and matching miniskirts in the photos. Mariah has shared several adorable twinning moments in the past, too. Big news for Mariah Carey fans today: Mimi...
Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Dance Moves And Epic Abs In A Cropped Sweatshirt While Dancing In An IG Video
Julianne Hough flaunted her sculpted abs in a cropped sweatshirt while dancing in a new Instagram video. The 34-year-old celeb enjoys toning her full body through various group exercise classes, such as SoulCyle and Barry's Bootcamp. Julianne enjoys starting her day with some lemon water and shares that one of...
Nabela Noor On How She Learned To Celebrate 'Little Moments Of Goodness'
“Pockets of Peace” is what Nabela Noor calls the visual gratitude journal in which she offers glimpses into her small daily wins for her 7 million TikTok followers. Born during the pandemic two years ago and originally named “Quarantine Routine,” the video series plays a key role in Nabela’s self-care regimen and has evolved along with the times (hello, name change!) and its creator’s life (8-month-old daughter Amalia is now a mainstay).
At 76, Goldie Hawn Is Totally Toned All Over With Epic Legs In Spandex In A New Workout Video On IG
Goldie Hawn has been an icon for years, and she's not slowing down any time soon. The 76-year-old star took to Instagram to post some workout advice, showing off some moves and looking super strong while doing it. Goldie is all about movement, and she says it's important to incorporate...
The exact concealer Julia Roberts uses for a ‘natural’ radiant glow at 54
Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts received the Icon Award (something we’ve all been calling her for years!) at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala last week. She was absolutely glowing at the event—and thankfully we have the details on the powerhouse product that helped her achieve a radiant complexion: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer.
Incredible Halloween nail designs that take 'spooky manicures' to the next level
The best thing about Halloween? Dressing up. The worst thing about Halloween? You can only (really) wear your costume for one night only. But Halloween nails? Heck, you can rock those throughout all of October!. It's possible to opt for something subtle, like Holly Willoughby's black French tips, but we...
Make-up free Holly Willoughby shows off classy Halloween manicure
Holly Willoughby has dived head first in to spooky season with a 'witchy' manicure. The presenter, 41, couldn't stop grinning as she flashed her new black tipped nails on Instagram, captioning the seconds-long clip with an emoji of a witch and a manicure. And, just in case anyone wasn't sure...
