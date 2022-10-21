For many folks, Thanksgiving is one of the most wonderful days of the year. This secular holiday invites Americans of all types to join together with friends and family, to reflect on all they have to be thankful for, and perhaps to score some great shopping deals. But, really, Thanksgiving is all about the food. Whether your Thanksgiving Dinner is centered on turkey or Tofurky, as long as there's a surplus of food on the table, you're doing it right. Of course, before you can tuck into all that food, you need to get cooking. That can get seriously daunting, what with menu planning, grocery shopping, prep work, and all of the cooking that such a meal entails.

3 DAYS AGO