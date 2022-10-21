Town Hall Series Returns in November

Mayor Jean Stothert will hold a series of Town Hall meetings beginning November 1.

Mayor Stothert has hosted Town Halls every year with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“We have great momentum in Omaha and I look forward to providing updates on city services, public safety, our pandemic recovery and city finances, and all the exciting growth and development underway since our last Town Halls,” said Mayor Stothert.

November 1

Montclair Community Center

2304 S 135th Avenue

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

November 2

Subby Anzaldo Columbus Park Community Center

1515 S 24th Street

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

November 14

Saddlebrook Community Center

1515 S 24th Street

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

November 15

The Dock at the Ashton

1229 Millwork Avenue

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.