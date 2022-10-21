Traffic Fatality in the S IH 35 E Ben White EB Ramp

Case:

22-2930065

Time: 1:13 am

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Location: S. I 35 NB to E Ben White EB Ramp

Deceased: Unidentified female

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 1:13 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash regarding a motorcyclist at the S. I.H. 35 N.B. to E. Ben White eastbound ramp. The driver of the motorcycle, an unidentified female, died on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 87th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 89 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 93 fatal crashes resulting in 100 deaths.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.