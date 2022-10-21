ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: How Bob Dylan Helped Judas Priest Find Their Name

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1velCO_0iiCsGyV00

Just two years before Judas Priest formed, Bob Dylan released a song that would inspire the band’s name.

Pulled from “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest,” off Dylan’s eighth album, John Wesley Harding, the song followed the story of two friends, one meeting a terrible fate. Frankie borrowed money from Judas one day, to reach eternity in a brothel before dying 16 days later from thirst in his friend’s arms.

Bittersweet Twist of Fate

When Judas Priest first formed in 1969 in Birmingham, England, just a few months into rehearsals, the band lost its guitarist John Perry to suicide. Original singer Al Atkins, bassist Bruno Stapenhill [later replaced by Ian Hill], and John Partridge decided to continue on and dedicate the band to Perry.

“A few weeks after his funeral, we started auditioning guitarists to take his place and one young lad who came was Kenny ‘K.K.’ Downing, but we felt he wasn’t experienced enough and the job went to Ernie Chataway from Birmingham,” said Atkins, elaborating on the earlier formation of the band and how bassist Stapenhill helped them come up with a name, pulling a piece from Dylan’s 1967 song.

“He was a great-looking kid [Downing] and a mean guitar player who mentioned a band he once jammed with of the name Earth and they had now changed their name to Black Sabbath and we thought that was a great name and we should look for something similar. And Bruno suggested Judas Priest, which we all thought was good and people would remember it.”

The band’s original manager David Corke registered the name and it remained as such when singer Rob Halford joined the band as vocalist in 1973, a year before the band released their debut album, Rocka Rolla.

Alternative Swear Word

The term “Judas Priest” is also a bit of an early movie and TV pseudonym used by actors as an alternative to “Jesus Christ” to avoid offending viewers.

Forever Priest

“The name Judas Priest is the main thing no matter who comes and goes along the way but in my opinion,” said Atkins. “I think now, after 50 years together, it has nearly run its course, and if Rob [Halford] left again (Halford left the band in 1992 and returned in 2003) that would be the end of the story.”

Photo by Joe Lester / Legacy Recordings

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

7 R&B Groups That Ruled the 1970s

Before crossing over into the more commercial “contemporary” sound of keyboards, synths, and the bass-and-drum pop of the 1980s with the likes of Stephanie Mills, Debarge, and Al B. Sure, 1970s R&B was a greater medley of soul, gospel, Afro beats, funk and disco. Born out of folk,...
GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Jackson Wrote for Other Artists

In a career spanning more than four decades, Michael Jackson wrote more than 150 songs and produced a number of artists across genres. Already penning several songs for his 1979 Quincy Jones-produced solo album Off the Wall—including “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” which he wrote on his own—Jackson’s songwriting continued to flourish under the tutelage of Jones, who would work with Jackson on two more of his seminal albums Thriller and Bad.
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish

Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
MEMPHIS, TN
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy